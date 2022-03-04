Baseball history unpacked Marches Fourth

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also add a bit of world history, for perspective’s sake.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Jim Korwan, Red Murray, Earl Tyree, Clyde McCullough, Dave Stevens, Nick Castellanos. Also notable: Dazzy Vance HOF.

Today in history:

1628 - England’s King Charles I grants a royal charter to Massachusetts Bay Colony.

1681 - English Quaker William Penn receives charter from Charles II, making him sole proprietor of colonial American territory Pennsylvania.

1789 - First US Congress meets and declares constitution in effect (nine senators, 13 reps).

1829 - Unruly crowd mobs White House during President Andrew Jackson's inaugural ball.

1837 - Chicago becomes incorporated as a city.

1924 - "Happy Birthday To You" published by Claydon Sunny.

1936 - First flight of the airship Hindenburg at Friedrichshafen, Germany. The dirigible will last another ten months.

1945 United Kingdom's Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II), joins the British Auxiliary Transport Service as a driver.

1977 - 1st CRAY 1 supercomputer shipped, to Los Alamos Laboratories, New Mexico.

1978 - Chicago Daily News, founded in 1875, publishes last issue.

