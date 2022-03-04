Outside The Confines: The lockout groundhog

Call me a pessimist if you want to, but as a Canadian, I rarely put much stock into what the groundhog has to say about early spring. As it stands right now, there are piles of snow outside my door that are as tall as I am, and if the groundhog had said anything other than “six more weeks of winter” back on February 2nd, I’d have called him a furry little liar.

But back on February 2nd, if he’d said the baseball season would start on time, I’d have let myself believe it. Not a single one of us wanted this negotiation to continue into March, and I think that includes both the owners and the players. Yet here we are, with the first two series of the 2022 season already canceled, and the threat of more being lost as a frosty gulf grows between both sides.

For fans in Chicago, there is but one sole positive in this whole thing: the further Opening Day gets moved back, the less likely we are to see snow during the first home series. I suppose that’s something.

And as for me, a little further north? Well, I’m playing a little game with myself: Will the snow outside my back door be gone sooner than we have a scheduled Opening Day?

For once I’m hoping the snow lasts longer than the stalemate,

On to today’s links!

If somebody wanted to kill baseball, they're doing a pretty good job of it. I think of so many happy afternoons and evenings at the ballpark with friends and family, many long gone. It makes me livid, but even more sorrowful. How dare they ruin such a beautiful game. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 3, 2022

A thread: So, I ran into a prominent local HS team grabbing lunch at a Chick-Fil-A today. I asked a table of guys in uni about their thoughts on lockout (which was awkward to have a strange middle-aged man just ask questions) ... 1/A few — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) March 3, 2022

*glass shatters*



It’s Rainer’s music!!!!



And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.