MLB players launch $1 million fund to help stadium workers and others affected by the lockout

Some of the folks not often mentioned who are greatly affected by MLB’s lockout are all the workers who help put on the events at MLB ballparks. That includes gameday ushers and security staff, concession workers, grounds crews, cleanup crews and many others. These people obviously don’t get paid the way players do, but MLB’s lockout has for the moment taken away their livelihoods.

Friday, MLB players announced a $1 million fund to help out these workers. It will be administered by the MLB Players Association and the AFL-CIO.

“There are a lot of people who make our game great. Many aren’t seen or heard, but they are vital to the entertainment experience of our games,” MLBPA Executive Board leaders Andrew Miller and Max Scherzer said Thursday. “Unfortunately, they will also be among those affected by the owner-imposed lockout and the cancellation of games. Through this fund, we want to let them know that they have our support.”

The MLBPA says it will work with the AFL-CIO in the weeks ahead to determine the hardest hit communities and align resource distribution to those who need it most.

“This fund is intended to support workers who are most affected by the MLB-imposed lockout but whose livelihoods have been disregarded by the owners in their efforts to pressure Players into accepting an unfair deal,” MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark said.

Well done, MLB Players Association. I would imagine more money will be added to this fund over time. And there’s also this: