MLB Spring Training games have now been cancelled through March 17

The Chicago Cubs sent out the following email to spring season ticket holders late Friday (and I assume similar emails were sent out by the other 29 teams):

Please be aware MLB has informed all clubs that Spring Training games will begin no earlier than March 18. Please visit www.mlb.com/update for more information. Since you previously elected to receive a credit, we will apply the same choice for the games originally scheduled to be played at Sloan Park Sunday, March 13, Monday, March 14, and Thursday, March 17. No action is required. If you would like to change your election for impacted Sloan Park games, please contact us at mesa@cubs.com by Wednesday, March 9. We will continue to provide you with updates as developments occur.

As noted in the email, I had previously opted for a credit for my tickets. The Cubs’ spring schedule shown on their website has 13 games remaining — eight at Sloan Park, five away — from March 18-29, though I would assume that schedule would likely change depending on what sort of agreement, if any, that’s made between MLB and the MLB Players Association.

And that’s if it’s made soon. It’s been generally assumed that teams and players would need four weeks or so of spring training, though how many games needed is still up in the air. I would also guess that with this cancellation, another week or so of regular season games will likely be cancelled by MLB over the next few days if no deal is reached soon.

As always, we await further developments.