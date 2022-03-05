 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A wrapup of some key Friday college baseball games

... including wins by Michigan, LSU and Texas.

By Tim Huwe
Texas starter Pete Hansen pitches against Tennessee on Friday
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Here’s a wrap of some key college baseball games that happened Friday.

The first game I followed featuring a ranked team pitted No. 21 Maryland versus unranked Michigan in Greenville, North Carolina. Toolsy Clark Elliott, Michigan's offensive igniter, will be thrilling for pipeline fans of whoever drafts him. Heading into Friday's game, the ten top Wolverines as far as OPS are draft-eligible. Elliott's 1.274 leads the way.

Keyed by catcher Luke Schliger, Maryland jumped to a 4-0 lead. Schliger finished a double short of the cycle. Michigan bounced back, scoring the final seven runs. Pinch-hitter Joey Velazquez homer untied the game and concluded the scoring. Michigan pulled the upset, 7-4.

There are three games per day in Minute Maid Park in Houston this weekend. UCLA opposed Baylor in the opener, with Baylor winning 2-1. Only one bullpen out was required, as UCLA scored their only run. Tyler Thomas fanned 10 over 8⅔ innings. Kyle Nevin's homer led to both Baylor runs.

Any Oklahoma Sooners game this season hinges on the Sooners' shortstop Peyton Graham. The Sooners opposed LSU with Dylan Crews and company. Graham singled, doubled, and was hit by pitch. Oklahoma led 3-0, and second basemen Cade Doughty (round 5 or 6 for me) had two doubles and a blast. LSU walked it off in the 11th 5-4 on a solo blast by Jordan Thompson.

Tennessee and Texas met in Houston. Chase Burns and Pete Hansen met in a matchup of undefeated squads with impressive starters. Burns has more velocity. Both have an enviable repertoire.

Once the bullpen entered, Texas built a lead and won 7-2.

The good...

... and the bad.

A reliever to mind:

Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee was 3 for 4 with an IBB against UNLV. Lee should go top 7 in the draft.

D1 Baseball's look at Friday’s action. I’ll have a weekend wrap to come in a few days.

