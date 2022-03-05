 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks calls Saul

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one is drumming its fingers.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

There was supposed to be baseball this weekend. Major League Baseball, spring version, somewhere. But nooooo.

Saturday Night Live

That was outvoted or something. It’s lawyers all the way down, as has been previously noted (that’s why this picture isn’t from the famous March cold open, but from a completely different episode).

So here we are, awaiting developments. I’m in the best shape of my life (round is a shape) and am all dressed up (pants instead of sweats) and ready to go. At least to the couch, where there’s a better view.

But, again, no.

MLB: DEC 02 Major League Baseball Lockout Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Maybe it’ll take someone crookeder than the owners.

“They never wanted to start on time... “ — Willson Contreras.

The owners, in Jason Heyward’s estimation, “know the amount of games we need to play in order to profit” and “view the first month of the season as debt.”

A Cub was spotted!

“I think the biggest difference with Pete this year,” said Justin Stone, the Cubs’ director of hitting, “is he might have the biggest exit velocity jump of anyone we have in camp. He’s just way more physical. He’s healthy. That’s going to make a big difference.”

Cubs birthdays: Dick Errickson, Jim Gleeson, Doug Bird, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Madrigal. Also notable: Sam Thompson HOF.

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.

