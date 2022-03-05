Cub Tracks calls Saul

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

There was supposed to be baseball this weekend. Major League Baseball, spring version, somewhere. But nooooo.

That was outvoted or something. It’s lawyers all the way down, as has been previously noted (that’s why this picture isn’t from the famous March cold open, but from a completely different episode).

So here we are, awaiting developments. I’m in the best shape of my life (round is a shape) and am all dressed up (pants instead of sweats) and ready to go. At least to the couch, where there’s a better view.

But, again, no.

Maybe it’ll take someone crookeder than the owners.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments.

I go into this all in more detail as part of my latest column for @Forbes https://t.co/NFlEQq4Uiw — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) March 4, 2022

“They never wanted to start on time... “ — Willson Contreras. The owners, in Jason Heyward’s estimation, “know the amount of games we need to play in order to profit” and “view the first month of the season as debt.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Players launching $1 million fund for workers affected by MLB owners’ lockout@mlbpa | @AFLCIO pic.twitter.com/M2UIxPD4lO — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) March 4, 2022

A Cub was spotted!

Kyle Hendricks is throwing a bullpen session here at Bell Bank Park amidst many many youth softball/baseball games on either side. pic.twitter.com/MLIK8oVWKI — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) March 4, 2022

“I think the biggest difference with Pete this year,” said Justin Stone, the Cubs’ director of hitting, “is he might have the biggest exit velocity jump of anyone we have in camp. He’s just way more physical. He’s healthy. That’s going to make a big difference.”

Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): ‘A lot of eyeballs on him’: Cubs’ Cristian Hernández embracing lofty expectations. “You see his potential, not only physically — he’s really gifted in the infield, and he hits the ball really hard, and all those things are true,” said Folden.

Cristian Hernández is smooth & quick at SS.



Coach calling out the time from bat crack to first-base glove pop.



Average home-to-first run time is 4.2-4.3 seconds, this rep for Hernández was 3.88 seconds.



Have to measure something to improve it. ⚡️ #Cubs : @ScottyChags pic.twitter.com/UycXMLw9fu — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) March 3, 2022

Ryan O’Rourke (Cubbies Crib*): 3 Cubs legends that must be featured in MLB The Show 22. “... this year’s release will reach more players than ever.”

Cubs birthdays: Dick Errickson, Jim Gleeson, Doug Bird, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Madrigal. Also notable: Sam Thompson HOF.

Food for Thought:

Watch an AI Turn Music Into a Brain-Melting Visualization https://t.co/t6I0NNBnrR — Futurism (@futurism) March 4, 2022

Australian Scientists Are Attempting To Bring The Thylacine Back From Extinctionhttps://t.co/CtC74jOwXV pic.twitter.com/ziZ6npcQqW — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 3, 2022

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.