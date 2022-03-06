 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks divvies up the rest

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. Grab your coffee and read along.

By Duane Pesice
/ new
MLB Owners Meetings Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Baseball hates Rob. It’s clear, to me.

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments.

Cubs birthdays: Hal Mauck, Bill Sweeney, Ted Abernathy, Terry Adams, Jake Arrieta, Leonys Martín. Also notable: Lefty Grove HOF, Willie Stargell HOF.

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...