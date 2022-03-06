Cub Tracks divvies up the rest

Baseball hates Rob. It’s clear, to me.

RELEASE: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has been given a lifetime ban from Growlers games.



"The Growlers stand strong in their belief that fun is the key to baseball. Rob Manfred stands in direct opposition to these beliefs."



Official Statement: pic.twitter.com/FP7dYQk7Ws — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) March 4, 2022

Truly can’t wait to compete in Chicago for one of the best fanbases in all of sports. Haven’t been this excited to perform in a long time! @Cubs — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 5, 2022

Ed Howard connects for a bouncer up the middle in a #Cubs live BP vs. righty Frankie Scalzo Jr.: pic.twitter.com/qfyHthrfBB — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 5, 2022

.@DBU_Baseball product Burl Carraway working out at the #Cubs prospect development camp yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AATDE8k5fH — Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) March 5, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Hal Mauck, Bill Sweeney, Ted Abernathy, Terry Adams, Jake Arrieta, Leonys Martín. Also notable: Lefty Grove HOF, Willie Stargell HOF.

