Cub Tracks divvies up the rest

RELEASE: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has been given a lifetime ban from Growlers games.— Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) March 4, 2022
"The Growlers stand strong in their belief that fun is the key to baseball. Rob Manfred stands in direct opposition to these beliefs."
Official Statement: pic.twitter.com/FP7dYQk7Ws
Truly can’t wait to compete in Chicago for one of the best fanbases in all of sports. Haven’t been this excited to perform in a long time! @Cubs— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 5, 2022
Ed Howard connects for a bouncer up the middle in a #Cubs live BP vs. righty Frankie Scalzo Jr.: pic.twitter.com/qfyHthrfBB— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 5, 2022
.@DBU_Baseball product Burl Carraway working out at the #Cubs prospect development camp yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AATDE8k5fH— Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) March 5, 2022
Congratulations to @KrisBryant_23 & @Jess__bryant! pic.twitter.com/GwEAmaDjEz— Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) March 5, 2022
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): MLB’s Plans for an International Draft are out. “The draft, which would be wholly separate from the US/Puerto Rico/Canada draft you already know, would be 20 rounds with no passing.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Lockout deals Obvious ‘ramifications’ for T-shirt biz. “I could run away,” Johnson said.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): New offseason camp gives Cubs top prospects a head start on 2022. “The Cubs’ facilities remained a hub of activity through the offseason, offering instruction, athletic training, strength and conditioning, and room and board.”
- Eric Trueden (Call to the Pen*): Thoughts on every player on the 40-man roster. “Unfortunately for their fans, the Chicago Cubs are in the beginning stages of another heart-wrenching rebuild.”
- Bruce Levine (670 The Score*): Cubs pitching prospect Caleb Kilian could be on fast track to Wrigley Field. “He has a ton of feel for pitching and is a really, really smart kid,” pitching development coordinator Casey Jacobson said.
- David Hill (Call to the Pen*): Chicago Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier heading for expected job. “He showed flashes of his potential during his time in New York.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Pete Crow-Armstrong is turning heads in spring training. “so far, he’s checking all the boxes.”
- Sherry Su (Bloomberg* {$}): Chicago Cubs owners weigh offer for Abramovich’s Chelsea FC. Yeah, biblical losses.
Cubs birthdays: Hal Mauck, Bill Sweeney, Ted Abernathy, Terry Adams, Jake Arrieta, Leonys Martín. Also notable: Lefty Grove HOF, Willie Stargell HOF.
Harvard Astronomers Propose That Our Star System Used to Be Binary https://t.co/LLnjClAuGv— Futurism (@futurism) March 5, 2022
Eating More Bugs Could Help The Environment Even More Than We Thought https://t.co/kYjJwZ3TP1— ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) March 5, 2022
The first station will be off the coast of Curaçao, and it's scheduled to be completed by 2025. https://t.co/W3UfXIUaMl— Popular Science (@PopSci) March 4, 2022
