The MLBPA has made some formal proposals to MLB

The parties met for about 90 minutes Sunday.

By Al Yellon
Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Representatives from Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association met for about an hour and a half in New York Sunday, and afterwards there were some formal proposals revealed that had been made by the MLBPA during the meeting.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic has the details:

The key words in all of that, to me, are:

No change on CBT or minimums.

I’d say that pretty much ensures the parties remain at deadlock, because it was the CBT and the minimums that had four small market owners (Diamondbacks, Angels, Tigers, Reds) apparently dead-set against any sort of deal last week. It’s unknown how many other owners went along with those four; it would take eight “no” votes from owners to nix any possible deal.

There was also no mention by Evan Drellich of any discussion of how many teams would be in the postseason or what the format would be, and based on what I mentioned in this article earlier today, that seemed important to both sides.

With no meeting scheduled at this time, I would expect more games to be cancelled sometime later this week. We’re starting to possibly look at losing all of April 2022.

As always, we await developments.

