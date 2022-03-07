2022 MLB Draft Prep: Week 3 of the college season

With the Cubs selecting seventh overall in the first round this cycle, the expectation for production jumps. I enjoy having general markers for what I would expect for the draft class (as a group) to be a success. Rounded numbers seem a reasonable way of doing that. My take is that getting 20 WAR from the draft class ought to be do-able. Anything better would be exceptional. Much worse would be detrimental.

Obviously, the top three selections ought to account for much of the "bang for the buck" in the class. Ten wins could be a realistic call from the top guy, with seven more from the next two. The premise of "is this player likely to provide...?" might be a bit floor-conscious for some, but it's a reasonable way to remain grounded on the way to the draft.

The chase for 7

Gavin Cross of West Virginia remains injured.

Amidst chants of “overrated”, CF Druw Jones gets a hold of 92 up and goes out to the deepest part of the park. pic.twitter.com/tREKGVWxGX — Will Hoefer (@whoeferbaseball) March 2, 2022

The #1 ranked player in the country, Termarr Johnson, hit the ball so far, the pitcher high-fived him (via @DugoutCreative) pic.twitter.com/ebx8ckyTxp — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) March 1, 2022

Second chances

When prepping for the Maryland/Michigan game, I ran into this from Maryland Terrapin Maxwell Costes. Sign me up.

There are no doubters and then there’s Maxwell Costes no doubters. #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/oKBkVHU6kV — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 2, 2022

An Iowa starting pitcher is attracting interest.

A closer look at Adam Mazur (rhp, @UIBaseball), who pitched better than his final line. Took a no-no into 6th and had some bad luck after that. Got s/m with all four pitches (18 total). FB sat 92-95 mph for duration, touching 96 twice. Slider is an out pitch. #Heatsheet pic.twitter.com/hmWckDs2Kt — Burke Granger (@burkegranger) March 5, 2022

Here's new/better video of Jacob Watters' full one-inning performance for @WVUBaseball this evening, this is a special, power arm, 96-98 FB, 85-88 SL, big #MLBDraft potential pic.twitter.com/eHz6TnzUnB — Patrick Ebert (@PatrickEbert44) March 5, 2022

High-90s from a sidearmer? Yikes.

Well, well. We don't see a 100 from a sidearm slot very often, or ever. Kempner @ZagBaseball firing bullets to the Cowboys, working 97-98. Looks like a new #HeatSheet leader @d1baseball next week. pic.twitter.com/HpedIfVkOK — David Seifert (@DSeifertD1PBR) March 5, 2022

People often expect only the first two or three choices to be useful. Down the line choices can pay out, as well. Regardless.

Virginia Tech catcher Cade Hunter has been a really nice surprise this season. Up to .444/.500/.815 with 4 doubles and 2 homers. Above average juice from left side. 10% K-rate. 55 runner. Switch-hitter. Good athlete. Name to watch. pic.twitter.com/uT3J3Xi7wV — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) March 5, 2022

Built tall & lanky, @KUBaseball RHP Ryan Vanderhei could be an #MLBDraft sleeper for the early rounds, ultra projectable, easy 92-93/94 heat early, working at 90-91 with sharp 81-83 SL and effective 83-85 CH



Pretty good K strut, too pic.twitter.com/GomagEpkv1 — Patrick Ebert (@PatrickEbert44) March 6, 2022

Jordan Beck is a legit second-day option (Round 3-10).

Here’s a possible top seven this summer:

1. Termarr Johnson, infield, HS (GA)

2. Druw Jones, center field, HS (GA)

3. Brooks Lee, shortstop, Cal Poly

4. Chase DeLauter, outfield, James Madison

5. Jace Jung, second base, Texas Tech

6. Elijah Green, outfield IMG Academy

7. Dylan Lesko, right-handed pitcher, HS (GA)