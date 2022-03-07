 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Stuck in a holding pattern

The owners and players keep talking, but they appear to be no closer to a deal. And other news from around the league.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Shriners Children’s College Classic
Jacob Berry
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

I’ve got nothing on LSU baseball this morning. I’m just sick of posting photos of chains around baseball equipment and wanted to show someone who played baseball over the weekend.

End the lockout.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...