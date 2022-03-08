Cub Tracks’ sphere itself

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
As the baseball lockout drags on, let's contemplate what National League revenues and expenditures looked like 70 years ago: pic.twitter.com/4s5M5NygmB— Todd Radom (@ToddRadom) March 7, 2022
Stop letting people who hate baseball have a voice on what changes the game needs.— Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) March 6, 2022
One of the hardest pills to swallow for fans throughout this entire MLB lockout process is the fact that this all should have been done 2-3 months ago.— Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) March 6, 2022
Spending a week in Jupiter, Florida could have and should have taken place in November. There's no excuse for it.
“Game Over” ⚰️⚾️ @superSZCZ4 x @lphacentaurikid— Matt Szczur (@superSZCZ4) March 7, 2022
Announcing my retirement from baseball the best way I know how…
Baseball is and always will be a part of me, but it’s time to trade in my bat for a brush. I’m looking forward to being a husband, father, family member, and friend.
Via Reddit: 41-year-old Tsuyoshi Wada (former Chicago Cubs pitcher) still going strong pitching 5 shutout innings in a preseason game against the Chiba Lotte Marines [VIDEO].
Hi ho, hi ho, it's off to work we go! #Cubs prospects @mmervis12 @ColeRoederer @JamesTriantos @ehowardIV heading to work. #CubsProspects #ST2022 #baseball #MiLB pic.twitter.com/kRDrmaC72t— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) March 7, 2022
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Are Chicago Cubs season tickets still worth it after a disappointing season amid organizational change? Fans are divided. “... clearly fans are adjusting to a new era...”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Ricketts family considering bid for Chelsea FC. More about this. Gordon Wittenmyer gets biblical.
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): Mixed feelings toward the new Cubs DraftKings sportsbook. “This week the construction project began, the very same week MLB canceled games, and not everyone is happy about it.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Nico Hoerner, Kyle Hendricks among players in Arizona. “Both guys have something to prove this year...”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): New offseason camp gives Cubs’ top prospects a head start on 2022. “The Cubs’ facilities remained a hub of activity through the offseason, offering instruction, athletic training, strength and conditioning, and room and board.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Cubs pitching prospect Kohl Franklin faced batters today for the first time in a year … and touched 99 MPH. “... Franklin doesn’t get a lot of prospect hype outside of hipster Cubs fan circles.” Maddie Lee adds on.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Meet the promising young slugger the Cubs got for Yu Darvish. “It is easy to forget that Owen Caissie is still just 19 years old when engaging in conversation with the Cubs’ No. 9 prospect (per MLB Pipeline).”
- Todd Johnson (North Side Bound*): Prospects Live goes with 4 Cubs on their newest Top 100 list. “Prospects Live is the young upstart talent evaluation publication that has been turning heads the past three years with its in-depth coverage and analysis of MiLB prospects and the draft.”
Cubs birthdays: Jim Hughey, Toby Atwell, George Gerberman, Ryan Freel. Also notable: Jim Rice HOF.
