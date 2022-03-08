Cub Tracks’ sphere itself

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

As the baseball lockout drags on, let's contemplate what National League revenues and expenditures looked like 70 years ago: pic.twitter.com/4s5M5NygmB — Todd Radom (@ToddRadom) March 7, 2022

Stop letting people who hate baseball have a voice on what changes the game needs. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) March 6, 2022

One of the hardest pills to swallow for fans throughout this entire MLB lockout process is the fact that this all should have been done 2-3 months ago.



Spending a week in Jupiter, Florida could have and should have taken place in November. There's no excuse for it. — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) March 6, 2022

“Game Over” ⚰️⚾️ @superSZCZ4 x @lphacentaurikid



Announcing my retirement from baseball the best way I know how…



Baseball is and always will be a part of me, but it’s time to trade in my bat for a brush. I’m looking forward to being a husband, father, family member, and friend. — Matt Szczur (@superSZCZ4) March 7, 2022

Via Reddit: 41-year-old Tsuyoshi Wada (former Chicago Cubs pitcher) still going strong pitching 5 shutout innings in a preseason game against the Chiba Lotte Marines [VIDEO].

Cubs birthdays: Jim Hughey, Toby Atwell, George Gerberman, Ryan Freel. Also notable: Jim Rice HOF.

