Cubs reliever Codi Heuer has had Tommy John surgery

UPDATE: Now we know what this surgery is (headline also updated):

Cubs reliever Codi Heuer underwent Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow, suffering the injury during an independent workout not supervised by the team.

Here’s the original article:

The Cubs acquired Codi Heuer from the White Sox, along with Nick Madrigal, in the Craig Kimbrel trade at the deadline last July.

Heuer pitched reasonably well for the Cubs after the deal, posting a 3.14 ERA and 1.151 WHIP in 25 appearances, with two saves.

Obviously, no MLB players on 40-man rosters are currently in action, but from this photo it appears Heuer will be out of action for quite some time:

Codi Heuer has had surgery on his arm and it looks pretty major. Thankfully surgery was a success pic.twitter.com/MBxMFSb7Ki — UK Cubs Fans (@ChicagoCubs_UK) March 8, 2022

I’m not going to begin to guess what that surgery is, though it looks like something to do with his elbow. It should be noted that Heuer’s K rate dropped from 9.5 per nine innings in 2020 with the White Sox and 9.1 per nine before the trade to 5.3 after the trade. Heuer’s fastball velocity when he first came to the Cubs was hitting 95/96; by his final appearance of the season September 29, that had dropped to 93. That hints at possible arm trouble.

Whatever the case, here’s to a speedy recovery for Heuer and a return to the field for not just him, but for all MLB players, soon.