Outside The Confines: Stayed up late for nothing

As I write this, it’s just after 11 p.m. CT, and there’s a wait-and-see mentality for many baseball writers as yet another self-imposed deadline draws to a close. The Tuesday night deadline was considered to be the absolute final point where an agreement could be reached and a 162-game season could still take place. Were a deal to not be done, another week of games would be lost, and players would start to lose some of their annual salary.

Still, as it stands, there seem to be gaps between the two sides that are making it impossible to find a common ground, and while the deadline is still in effect as I schedule this, it seems very unlikely they will finalize things.

I’d love to wake up and find out I was wrong.

Either way, let’s dive into some links!

How’s it going for the reporters on-site?

(Building staff had to clean. And frankly we’re annoying. Don’t blame em) https://t.co/GLhx32JRlf — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 9, 2022

Spoke to someone in the baseball industry today who said MLB has several big revenue deals in the hopper. MLB is waiting for a new CBA with players to announce. Only reason Apple deal came to light is Apple disclosed MLB streaming deal at their event. — Allan Walsh (@walsha) March 8, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.