Outside The Confines: Stayed up late for nothing

As I write this, it’s just after 11 p.m. CT, and there’s a wait-and-see mentality for many baseball writers as yet another self-imposed deadline draws to a close. The Tuesday night deadline was considered to be the absolute final point where an agreement could be reached and a 162-game season could still take place. Were a deal to not be done, another week of games would be lost, and players would start to lose some of their annual salary.
Still, as it stands, there seem to be gaps between the two sides that are making it impossible to find a common ground, and while the deadline is still in effect as I schedule this, it seems very unlikely they will finalize things.
I’d love to wake up and find out I was wrong.
Either way, let’s dive into some links!
- How’s it going for the reporters on-site?
(Building staff had to clean. And frankly we’re annoying. Don’t blame em) https://t.co/GLhx32JRlf— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 9, 2022
- As it turns out, investing money in stadiums isn’t necessarily a great deal. Jonathan Raymond looks at the economic losses of Truist Park.
- Jayson Stark turns his eyes towards the Braves, who should be starting their first spring training post-World Series title win. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Kyle Glaser offers a fan’s guide to minor league spring training access.
- Alec Lewis spotlights one player’s journey from the ground’s crew to becoming a prospect. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Dan Szymborski argues that the Competitive Balance Tax is anything but competitive.
- Patrick Dubuque gives us a look at the convergence of baseball and video games.
- How is baseball’s luxury tax supposed to work? Ken Rosenthal asks Rob Manfred and Gene Orza. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Gregor Chisholm looks at the rise of Elizabeth Benn.
- Ben Strauss thinks there’s an interesting observation to be made of the way things have changed in terms of how media covers this MLB lockout.
- If you’ve ever considered getting a paid membership for FanGraphs, now would be a good time.
- Zach Coons looks at the new broadcasting deal that will bring some Friday night games exclusively to Apple TV+.
- Is Druw Jones the hottest prospect since Bryce Harper? Kiley McDaniel thinks he could be.
- That Apple TV news? Might not be the only news waiting in the wings.
Spoke to someone in the baseball industry today who said MLB has several big revenue deals in the hopper. MLB is waiting for a new CBA with players to announce. Only reason Apple deal came to light is Apple disclosed MLB streaming deal at their event.— Allan Walsh (@walsha) March 8, 2022
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
