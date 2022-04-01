Cubs vs. Brewers at Phoenix and Diamondbacks at Scottsdale preview, Friday 4/1, 3:10 CT

Note: Though there are two games today, they both start at the same time. Thus there will be only one set of game threads.

Here are today’s particulars.

At Phoenix:

Cubs lineup:

Frazier LF, Ortega CF, Contreras C, Villar 3B, Hermosillo RF, Rivas 1B, Vargas 2B, Deichmann DH, Howard SS

Brewers lineup:

Wong 2B, Cain CF, Yelich LF, McCutchen DH, Adames SS, Tellez 1B, Taylor RF, Severino C, Brosseau 3B

At Scottsdale:

Cubs lineup:

Madrigal 2B, Suzuki RF, Schwindel 1B, Heyward CF, Wisdom 3B, Happ LF, Gomes C, Hoerner SS, Triantos DH

Diamondbacks lineup:

Varsho CF, Marte 2B, Peralta LF, Walker 1B, Smith RF, Davidson DH, Ellis 3B, Alcantara SS, Herrera C

Keegan Thompson will start for the Cubs this afternoon in Phoenix. Relievers for this game: Jonathan Holder, Ethan Roberts, Manuel Rodriguez, Adrian Sampson and Rowan Wick.

Luis Perdomo will start for the Brewers. Brewers relievers: Miguel Sanchez, Hoby Milner, Lucas Erceg, Cam Robinson and Justin Bullock.

Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs this afternoon in Scottsdale. Relievers for this game: David Robertson (spring debut), Daniel Norris, Chris Martin and Ethan Roberts.

Madison Bumgarner will start for the Diamondbacks. Other D-Backs pitchers listed for today: Luis Frias and Ian Kennedy.

Today’s game against the Brewers in Phoenix is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. This game is also being carried by MLB Network outside the Cubs/White Sox market territory. And, there is a radio broadcast on WTMJ 620, which can be heard over the air in the Milwaukee area (and parts of the northern Chicago area).

There is no TV for the game against the D-Backs. There is a radio broadcast on ESPN 620, which can be heard over the air in the Phoenix area and also via MLB Audio.

MLB.com Gameday for Cubs/Brewers

MLB.com Gameday for Cubs/Diamondbacks

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Brewers site Brew Crew Ball and Diamondbacks site AZ Snakepit. If you do go there to interact with Brewers or D-Backs fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

