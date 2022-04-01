——
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Brewers and Diamondbacks Friday 4/1 game threads
- Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Brewers and Diamondbacks, Friday 4/1, 3:10 CT
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Brewers and Diamondbacks, Friday 4/1, 3:10 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- The Cubs’ outfield options by the numbers
- A few words about Marquee Sports Network’s Spring Training coverage
- A few updates on new MLB rules for 2022
- Outside The Confines: The last Friday without baseball
- At last, MLB umpires will communicate with fans about replay reviews
- Cubs 8, Mariners 5: Seiya later!
Loading comments...