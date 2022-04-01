Baseball history unpacked, April 1

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also add a bit of world history, for perspective’s sake.

Cubs birthdays: Hal Reilly, Jake Jaeckel, Frank Castillo, Daniel Murphy. Also notable: Phil Niekro HOF.

Today in world history:

374 - Comet 1P/374 E1 (Halley) approaches within 0.0884 AUs of Earth.

1693 - Cotton Mather's four-day-old son dies, and witchcraft is blamed.

1826 - Samuel Morey is issued the first U.S. patent for an internal-combustion engine, which he calls a "Gas or Vapour Engine."

1866 - US Congress rejects presidential veto giving all equal rights in US.

1891 - The Wrigley Company is founded in Chicago, Illinois.

1930 - Chicago Cubs catcher Gabby Hartnett breaks the altitude record for a catch by gloving a baseball dropped from the Goodyear blimp 800 feet over Los Angeles, California.

1978 "The Bob Newhart Show" last airs on CBS-TV.

1989 - A. Bartlett Giamatti replaces Peter Ueberroth as the seventh commissioner of Major League Baseball.

1997 - Comet Hale-Bopp Perihelion (0.914 AU).

