Filed under:

Outside The Confines: The last Friday without baseball

We made it.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

Philadelphia Phillies v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Adam Hagy/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Dear friends, we have made it. Today the last full work week without baseball is over. The last Friday with no regular season games is here.

We’ve survived a full-length offseason (and then some); two frenzied free agent hot stoves; and of course a complete lockout of Major League Baseball. It was an offseason for the history books, and may it be one we never see repeated again.

After an abreviated spring we may not know exactly what to expect of out clubs when regular season games start next Thursday, but I know one thing for sure: I’ll be watching.

Now, on to the rest of the links, and let our countdown to the season begin.

  • Guess who is the Royals’ Opening Day starter...

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

