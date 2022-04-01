Outside The Confines: The last Friday without baseball

Dear friends, we have made it. Today the last full work week without baseball is over. The last Friday with no regular season games is here.

We’ve survived a full-length offseason (and then some); two frenzied free agent hot stoves; and of course a complete lockout of Major League Baseball. It was an offseason for the history books, and may it be one we never see repeated again.

After an abreviated spring we may not know exactly what to expect of out clubs when regular season games start next Thursday, but I know one thing for sure: I’ll be watching.

Now, on to the rest of the links, and let our countdown to the season begin.

Guess who is the Royals’ Opening Day starter...

Opening Day is one week from today! LFG! #Royals pic.twitter.com/mTwMkRnsz9 — Josh Vernier (@JoshVernier610) March 31, 2022

Joe Ryan is the third player in MLB's expansion era (since 1961) to make an Opening Day start within the first six games of his career.



The list:



Joe Ryan (MIN, 2022)

José Guzman (TEX, 1986)

Steve Busby (KC, 1973)



(h/t @AndrewSimonMLB) — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) March 31, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.