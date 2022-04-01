Former Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel has been traded to the Dodgers

The Cubs traded Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox last summer for Nick Madrigal and Codi Heuer.

Madrigal’s going to be the Cubs’ starting second baseman this year, while Heuer wil miss the year after Tommy John surgery.

Kimbrel did not pitch well for the Sox in a setup role for closer Liam Hendriks, including three really bad games against the Cubs in which he posted a 20.25 ERA and served up three home runs to the 15 batters he faced.

Today, he’s headed back to the National League:

Reliever Craig Kimbrel has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for outfielder A.J. Pollock, sources tell ESPN. @Feinsand was on it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2022

The Dodgers were looking for a closer after Kenley Jansen’s departure to Atlanta via free agency, and the Sox have lost Andrew Vaughn, who was ticketed for an outfield spot this year, for an unspecified length of time due to injury, so they can use A.J. Pollock.

The contracts are a fairly even match: Kimbrel is slated to make $16 million, and Pollock’s deal calls for $13 million this year, then a player option for $10 million for 2023 or a $5 million buyout.

The Cubs will face the Dodgers May 6-7-8 at Wrigley Field. Perhaps some Cub can do this against Kimbrel [VIDEO].