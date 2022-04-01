Cubs lefthander Wade Miley has elbow inflammation

Wade Miley, acquired on a waiver claim from the Reds last November, has not pitched in a spring game for the Cubs.

And now we know why:

Two Cubs updates:



• Miley recently experienced elbow soreness, MRI showed inflammation. Shut down for min. 10 days. Re-evaluate after that.

• Simmons light catch again today. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 1, 2022

A 10-day shutdown for Miley means he’ll start the year on the injured list. As I have previously noted, the Cubs don’t need a fifth starter until April 16 against the Rockies in Denver. Now, I’m not saying that Miley will be ready by then — it seems he likely won’t — but the Cubs can go with Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman and some combination of Alec Mills, Drew Smyly and Justin Steele until they can sort things out. Keegan Thompson is starting one of today’s split squad games (against the Brewers) and this might help Thompson claim a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Here’s David Ross commenting on Miley:

Here’s manager David Ross on the setback with Wade Miley… pic.twitter.com/F3ye53qOYF — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 1, 2022

The other note in Jordan Bastian’s tweet, about Andrelton Simmons, hints that he too might start the year on the injured list. His value is largely defense and if he can’t throw, there’s no real reason to keep him on the active roster for the regular season, which begins in six days.

As always, we await developments.