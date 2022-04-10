Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Sunday 4/10, 1:20 CT

Sunday notes...

EVEN UP:

With today’s loss, the all-time series between the #Brewers and Cubs is now 200-200. — Mike Vassallo (@MikeVassallo13) April 9, 2022

(Mike Vassallo is the Brewers director of media relations.)

STREAKING: The Cubs are 68-0 in games in which they lead by more than two runs after seven innings since 2020, the only team to go undefeated in that span (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Brewers lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Freddy Peralta, RHP

Marcus Stroman is new to the NL Central. Thus, he has rarely faced the Brewers, in fact, hasn’t since 2017 when he was with the Blue Jays. No current Brewers player has more than nine career AB against him; perhaps that will be to his advantage. Willy Adames, in a very small sample size, is 4-for-6 against Stroman with a home run.

The Cubs did score a few runs off Freddy Peralta last year, seven of them in five starts. This did not help the Cubs, as they lost all five games. Last year was Peralta’s first year as a fulltime starter and if not for Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff he’d have gotten a lot of notice. But his 2.81 ERA and 0.970 WHIP were only really good, not amazing as were the numbers for his teammates.

And the Cubs have hit some pretty good pitchers already in this series, so...

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Brewers site Brew Crew Ball. If you do go there to interact with Brewers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

