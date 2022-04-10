Cub Tracks’ the hard way

Welcome to your Sunday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball. Scroll down for the links or linger for the potentially inappropriate commentary and the inevitable tweetstorm.

Five shutout frames.

Five strikeouts.

One W. pic.twitter.com/QHbIROEAC3 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 9, 2022

The Brewers objecting so strenuously to an HBP entails so much irony that I am having difficulty maintaining. Cutch was cool enough, said his piece and trotted to first, but Brewer butts needed to stay on the pine. It’s dumb old-school baseball but there’s really not a great effort to police it. Hitting Ian Happ was one thing — let’s hope he’s okay, but...

What they need to do is to stop hitting Willson Contreras. Then there’s no escalation because there’s no there there. That’s the EASY way.

Otherwise, early-season and all that but this team looks good right now. Exhibiting patience at the plate, location on the mound, focus all around. If there’s an award for chemistry, Cubs’ team management should be winning it. This group clearly believes whatever message they’ve been given. Maybe an honorary doctorate for David Ross... we’ll see how that goes after some adversity. But let’s enjoy it while it lasts. I’d like to think that this is the Cubs serving notice that they are contenders, but that remains to be seen.

Speaking of remaining to be seen, MLB.TV cut out with an out still to go. Nice one.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

Food for Thought:

It could help transmit data when using conventional WiFi isn’t possible. https://t.co/VPa3rPVuK5 — Futurism (@futurism) April 9, 2022

Rogue Supernova Might Have Exploded In The Space Between Galaxieshttps://t.co/SDIV4ONE0N pic.twitter.com/Drx2ELaw0s — IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 9, 2022

We welcome our xenobot overlords. https://t.co/iBvnxxjtGl — Science News (@ScienceNews) April 9, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!