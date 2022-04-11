Outside The Confines: A busy first weekend

For all the jokes about baseball being a slow-paced game, the first weekend of the season was certainly loaded with as much drama as you might fit into a full postseason. There were walk-off wins courtesy of Javier Baez in Detroit; the first baseball caught in a cup of beer in a Rays game (and the fine team at Budweiser bought the guy tickets to another game); and even the first bench-clearing brawl of the season thanks to Francisco Lindor getting plunked in the Mets/ Nationals game.

Baseball most certainly is back, and with it all the excitement, twists and turns, and great plays we were so afraid of missing during the lockout.

It’s so great to be back, now let’s see what was worth writing about this weekend.

ESPN has a quick guide to everything you might have missed on Opening Day.

First, whoever decided it was riveting television to mic umpires was not correct, except in this case and this case only.

I genuinely can't believe this was game 1 of a very long regular season and not, like, the ALCS https://t.co/wrT0M1druN — ruhee on rails (@ruhee_) April 9, 2022

Rob Manfred has said he needs to repair his relationship with MLB players following the lockout. Here’s a small gesture from Opening Day. Each player had a gift box waiting at their locker with Bose headphones and this “note of appreciation” from Manfred inside. pic.twitter.com/kxHnGcoaQT — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) April 10, 2022

S P A C E C I T Y pic.twitter.com/F9L4JLqxH4 — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) April 10, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.