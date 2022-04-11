 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: A busy first weekend

The first four days of baseball were packed with excitement and surprises.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

For all the jokes about baseball being a slow-paced game, the first weekend of the season was certainly loaded with as much drama as you might fit into a full postseason. There were walk-off wins courtesy of Javier Baez in Detroit; the first baseball caught in a cup of beer in a Rays game (and the fine team at Budweiser bought the guy tickets to another game); and even the first bench-clearing brawl of the season thanks to Francisco Lindor getting plunked in the Mets/ Nationals game.

Baseball most certainly is back, and with it all the excitement, twists and turns, and great plays we were so afraid of missing during the lockout.

It’s so great to be back, now let’s see what was worth writing about this weekend.

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...