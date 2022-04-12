Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Tuesday 4/12, 3:12 CT

I had been scratching my head trying to figure out the weird start time for today’s game and then I realized I needed to be thinking in Eastern time: 4:12 p.m. on 4/12. Plus it’s Pittsburgh’s area code and they’re doing a ticket promotion:

In the 412 on 4.12 at 4:12 for $4.12 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 7, 2022

Tuesday notes:

MORE NUMEROLOGY: Alfonso Rivas has changed his uniform number to 36 from 67 (H/T: Cubs assistant clubhouse manager Danny Mueller). Rivas went 1-for-2 with a run on Sunday and enters today's game with a career-high eight-game hitting streak dating to last September 12 in which he's hitting .375 (9-for-24) with a .923 OPS.

THIS IS WHAT WE WANTED: Cubs hitters have averaged 4.31 pitches per plate appearance in the very early going, tops in the majors (the Twins are second, 4.20) ... the team's six runs per game rank second in the NL (Cardinals, 6.33) and tied for fifth in the majors.

PITCHING, TOO: 2022 marks the first time since the pitching distance was moved to its current 60 feet and six inches in 1893 that each of the Cubs' first three starting pitchers in a season went at least five innings and allowed one run or fewer. (H/T: Ed Hartig)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Pirates lineup:

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Jose Quintana, LHP

Well, this is an interesting matchup. These pitchers could have been teammates on the 2018 Cubs, except Drew Smyly wound up rehabbing for that entire season, pitching just one inning in the system (at South Bend) and then he was traded to the Rangers to free up some money to pay Cole Hamels in 2019.

Seems like ancient history, right?

Obviously Jed Hoyer still liked him enough to bring Smyly back this year. He’s not expensive — $4.25 million for 2022 with a mutual option or $1 million buyout for 2023, with possibly $2.5 million in incentives. Smyly turns 33 in June, hopefully the Cubs can squeeze one good year out of him.

Smyly had a decent year in Atlanta in 2019. He faced the Pirates twice last year and allowed six runs in 11 innings, which isn’t great. He struck out 11 in those 11 innings, though. Bryan Reynolds has homered twice off him in 11 career at-bats.

Jose Quintana’s last good year was 2016. Yes, really. He was decent his first couple of years with the Cubs, but not nearly as good as he had been with the White Sox, and his last two-plus years have been just bad. He hasn’t faced the Cubs since 2015, so that’s largely irrelevant. Most current Cubs haven’t seen him, but Jonathan Villar is 5-for-14 (.357) with a homer and double off Quintana.

Discuss amongst yourselves.