Cub Tracks’ works it out

Welcome to your Tuesday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
No game Monday. Pirates this afternoon in Pittsburgh. Small-sample evaluations are in. Returns are positive. Hopefully Drew Smyly can continue the string of impressive starts and the offense can stay on course. I thought these guys were bad?
Meatloaf was served in the dining car yesterday, helping me to round into form. For added exercise, I jumped to conclusions, raised my eyebrows, and constructed run-on sentences.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.
Willson Contreras’ older brother Wilmer got to watch Willson play in the major leagues, in-person, for the first time this weekend.— Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) April 9, 2022
“It’s a dream come true.” ❤️ #Cubs pic.twitter.com/pDoQWvRwZd
Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki has been thrown 29 pitches that were outside of the strike zone.— Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) April 11, 2022
He took 28 of them… 26 were correctly called balls and 2 were called strikes.
His one chase? An RBI single against Brandon Woodruff.
Ian Happ wants to be best friends with new #Cubs teammate Seiya Suzuki.— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 11, 2022
"He's the happiest dude in the dugout," Happ says.
Listen to full interview with @dan_bernstein: https://t.co/Ir4JqC4yZK pic.twitter.com/XE8adEhX0K
The Breakdown: Pitching Dominates the Week Along with the Bats in Tennessee https://t.co/b2jIC38eEC via @NSideBound— Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) April 11, 2022
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): 3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ opening series, including David Ross being in no hurry to name a closer. “... it was an interesting start...” Tim Stebbins does impressions.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): ‘What is normal anymore?’: Cubs are counting on Ross to lead organization into new era. “It’s about communicating to those guys and making sure I’m getting ahead of that,” Ross said.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs starting pitching was outstanding this weekend. “... seeing this group come out this weekend and step up in a big way was very promising.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): What makes new Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman tick? Mindfulness, mental well-being and an endless amount of outside interests. “Stroman’s demeanor and attitude has resonated in the Cubs clubhouse despite having just four weeks to get to know his new teammates.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ well-rounded offensive approach has them off to a hot start early this season. “Knowing the wind at Wrigley, I think the team approach was sharp line drives and go from there,” Frank Schwindel said. Braxton Piatt has thoughts.
- Mark Powell (Fansided*): Willson Contreras’ warning to Brewers should be taken seriously. “I can’t say it’s over,” Contreras said. Paul Sullivan spots a trend.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Yeah, so, Jonathan Villar was pretty clearly safe. “... Villar’s hand is impacting first base and the ball is not yet in Rowdy Tellez’s glove.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Sox All-Star on Ed Howard: ‘He’s going to put on a show’. “He’s definitely one of those guys that’s going to impact the league,” Anderson said.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): How the Cubs are planning to keep Ian Happ fresh amid torrid start to season. “... the goal for Happ this season — to find more consistency at the plate.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Seiya Suzuki displaying otherworldly plate discipline in early going. “To the surprise of no one at all, he has shown a better understanding of the zone than the men employed to adjudicate it.” Jake Misener has thoughts.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Take a bow! Suzuki blasts off for 1st MLB homer. “That was nice, wasn’t it? That was loud,” Cubs manager David Ross said.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Jostens files a lawsuit against an auction house over a ‘stolen’ duplicate of Ben Zobrist’s 2016 World Series ring. “The auction house appears to be caught in the middle while the consigner and Jostens both claim ownership...”
- Bill Francis (National Baseball Hall of Fame*): Paprocki makes history in Chicago, Cooperstown. “Jeremiah Paprocki’s young life has already brought him to Cooperstown – both figuratively and literally.”
Food for Thought:
Scientists Develop AI Camera To Take Full-Color Photos In Complete Darknesshttps://t.co/QfQDcnXqFh pic.twitter.com/2r51A6dfk4— IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 11, 2022
That's a new one! https://t.co/Jv1gdPVhXm— Futurism (@futurism) April 11, 2022
The Universe’s Expansion Era Could Be Nearing Its End, Study Suggestshttps://t.co/1QJCyiUEoe pic.twitter.com/RHaVEwQ56z— IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 11, 2022
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...