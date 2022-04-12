Cub Tracks’ works it out

Welcome to your Tuesday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

No game Monday. Pirates this afternoon in Pittsburgh. Small-sample evaluations are in. Returns are positive. Hopefully Drew Smyly can continue the string of impressive starts and the offense can stay on course. I thought these guys were bad?

Meatloaf was served in the dining car yesterday, helping me to round into form. For added exercise, I jumped to conclusions, raised my eyebrows, and constructed run-on sentences.

Willson Contreras’ older brother Wilmer got to watch Willson play in the major leagues, in-person, for the first time this weekend.



“It’s a dream come true.” ❤️ #Cubs pic.twitter.com/pDoQWvRwZd — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) April 9, 2022

Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki has been thrown 29 pitches that were outside of the strike zone.



He took 28 of them… 26 were correctly called balls and 2 were called strikes.



His one chase? An RBI single against Brandon Woodruff. — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) April 11, 2022

Ian Happ wants to be best friends with new #Cubs teammate Seiya Suzuki.



"He's the happiest dude in the dugout," Happ says.



Listen to full interview with @dan_bernstein: https://t.co/Ir4JqC4yZK pic.twitter.com/XE8adEhX0K — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 11, 2022

The Breakdown: Pitching Dominates the Week Along with the Bats in Tennessee https://t.co/b2jIC38eEC via @NSideBound — Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) April 11, 2022

Food for Thought:

