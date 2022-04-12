Late Monday, Major League Baseball announced that Cubs righthander Keegan Thompson had been suspended for three games for throwing at Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

Today, it was announced that Thompson is appealing the suspension:

#Cubs Keegan Thompson is appealing his suspension. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) April 12, 2022

Thompson was also fined an undisclosed amount.

So for now, Thompson will remain on the Cubs’ 28-man active roster and is a candidate to start Saturday’s game against the Rockies in Denver. What’s most likely to happen here is that whenever this appeal is heard, it’ll be reduced to two games and then the Cubs and Thompson will serve it when it’s convenient.

Cubs manager David Ross was also suspended for one game, as well as fined. Since managers can’t appeal suspensions, Ross will serve his suspension for Tuesday’s game against the Pirates.

Something similar happened in 2021 where Ross and Ryan Tepera were suspended for a throwing incident against the Brewers. As I noted in my article Monday, this sort of thing really has to stop.

As always, we await developments.