Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Wednesday 4/13, 11:35 a.m. CT

Wednesday notes:

Seiya, Suzuki, who hit his first career homer Sunday against Milwaukee, is the second Japanese-born player with three homers in his first four career MLB games. The other: Shohei Ohtani (H/T: ESPN Stats & Info). MORE SEIYA: Seiya Suzuki has swung at just 5.1 percent of pitches outside the strike zone, the lowest mark among any qualifying player in baseball. (H/T: Fangraphs)

Kyle Hendricks (one earned run in 5⅓ innings), Justin Steele (no earned runs in five innings), Marcus Stroman (one earned run in five innings) and Drew Smyly (no earned runs in five innings) have combined to give Cubs starting pitchers an ERA of 0.89 to start the season. That’s the second-best starter ERA to start a season since 1912 (0.79 ERA in 1927). The two runs allowed by Cubs starters through four games is a franchise-best surpassing four runs allowed in both 1907 and 2020. THE REST OF THE PITCHING: The Cubs’ 2.50 team ERA is their lowest through four games since 2017, when the staff had a 2.19 ERA in the team’s first four games (and a 2.93 ERA through five games).

From yesterday’s game:

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Pirates lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Zach Thompson, RHP

Kyle Hendricks looked like vintage Professor on Opening Day against the Brewers, a good sign. He threw 83 pitches (51 strikes) and pitched into the sixth inning. Hopefully he can go seven today.

Kyle made five starts against the Pirates in 2021 and had a devilish 6.66 ERA with five home runs allowed. Before 2021 Kyle’s ERA vs. Pittsburgh was 3.02, so I’d expect it to head back down starting today.

Zach Thompson made two starts vs. the Cubs last year when he was with the Marlins, one before, one after the Cubs selloff. Both were good. He threw four no-hit innings vs. the Cubs June 20 at Wrigley Field, but threw 73 pitches and allowed a run. August 14 in Miami, he allowed four hits and a run in six innings.

Acquired over the winter with a couple of minor leaguers in a trade for Jacob Stallings, Thompson is making his Pirates debut today.

