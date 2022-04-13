Baseball history unpacked, April 13

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that we can observe as they expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1926 - In one of the greatest Opening Day pitchers’ duels ever, Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators defeats Eddie Rommel and the Philadelphia Athletics, 1-0, in a 15-inning battle. The game will set the record for longest opening day contest until 2012, when the Blue Jays and Indians play 16 innings on April 5th. (1,2)
- 1954 - Hank Aaron makes his major league debut in left field for the Milwaukee Braves and goes 0 for 5 in a 9-8 loss to the Cincinnati Redlegs. Jim Greengrass of Cincinnati hits four doubles in his debut to tie an Opening Day record.
- 1962 - At the Polo Grounds, just 12,447 Mets fans welcome the return of National League baseball to New York. The Pirates defeat the Mets, 4-3, behind seven solid innings of two-run pitching from Tom Sturdivant. Sherman Jones is the loser. (2)
- 1970 - The Oakland Athletics use gold-colored bases during the club’s home opener. The Rules Committee subsequently bans this innovation.
- 1972 - The first player strike in Major League Baseball history ends, with an abbreviated schedule to start two days later. (1,2)
- 1980 - The first Q battery in major league history occurs, when Dan Quisenberry (pitcher) and Jamie Quirk (catcher) of the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. Detroit wins, 3-2. (2)
- 1993 - Lee Smith becomes the all-time saves leader in the major leagues as the Cardinals beat the Dodgers, 9-7. Smith picks up his 358th save, surpassing Jeff Reardon. (1,2)
- 2009 - 1976 American League Rookie of the Year Mark “The Bird” Fidrych dies at 54 from an accident while fixing a truck on his farm in Northborough, MA. (2)
- 2012 - The Cubs spoil the Cardinals’ home opener and P Adam Wainwright’s return to St. Louis after missing a year with Tommy John surgery, with a 9-5 win. After the Cards receive their World Series rings before the game, Ian Stewart hits a three-run homer in the first, and Bryan LaHair adds his first career grand slam in the third. Jeff Samardzija is the winner. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Claude Hendrix, Roy Walker, Jake Mooty, John Stephenson, Doug Strange,
Today in world history:
- 837 - Best view of Halley’s Comet in 2,000 years.
- 1517 - Ottoman army occupies Cairo.
- 1860 - 1st Pony Express reaches Sacramento, California.
