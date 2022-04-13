 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Overreactions

We overreact to the first few games of the season. Reds ownership tells fans that it’s either crap baseball or no baseball. And other news from the first week of the season.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Good morning. Let’s get right to the videotape.

And I think he’s only eligible for an Emmy. We can also file this one under “overreactions.”

And may tomorrow be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...