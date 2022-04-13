Outside The Confines: Overreactions

Good morning. Let’s get right to the videotape.

Anthony Rizzo has multiple RBI in all three of his games so far this season.



He is the first @Yankees player to have 2+ RBI in each of his first 3 games of a season since Joe DiMaggio in 1949. The last Yankee to do it in his first 4 games of a season was Babe Ruth in 1932. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) April 11, 2022

I got a little overexcited about the arrival of the 2022 @mlb season, so I asked myself what #MrMet would have looked like if he was working for one of the other 29 teams in #baseball. pic.twitter.com/YfcIpNWZZY — John M. Viola (@JohnMViola) April 12, 2022

At the plate, at least, Angels star Shohei Ohtani is not having a great start to the season. So Ohtani decided to perform CPR on his bat in the dugout last night.

I don’t know if you’re familiar with the Savannah Bananas, but there was this the other night.

He LITERALLY went up with his bat on fire and got on base @TheSavBananas pic.twitter.com/M6phO6qULY — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) April 12, 2022

And finally, I believe that Dee Strange-Gordon is going to be suspended for this vicious pitch to the arm of Travis d’Arnaud.

the oscars were two weeks ago, travis d’arnaud!!! pic.twitter.com/45wAtzngt1 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 13, 2022

And I think he’s only eligible for an Emmy. We can also file this one under “overreactions.”

And may tomorrow be a better day than today, Buster.