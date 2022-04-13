The Cubs will unveil a Fergie Jenkins statue on May 20

Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins had some of the best years of his career with the Cubs from 1966-73, and returned for an encore in 1982 and 1983. His 167 wins as a Cub rank fifth in franchise history (and third post-1900) and his 2,038 strikeouts are the franchise record.

The Cubs will honor Fergie with a statue to be placed in what will be known as “Statue Row” in Gallagher Way. This statue will be unveiled before the Cubs game against the Diamondbacks Friday, May 20:

The Cubs will celebrate Hall of Famer @fergieajenkins and unveil his statue at Gallagher Way before the game on Friday, May 20.



It will be part of the new “Statue Row” where the Ernie Banks, Ron Santo and Billy Williams statues will be located. pic.twitter.com/PqSTsubTn9 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 13, 2022

Of course, Fergie, who turns 80 in December, will be there:

Call your friends, Call your family, Call your neighbors. Friday May 20th, Chicago Cubs History Will Be Made. (Just don’t Call me, I’ll be busy writing my speech ) pic.twitter.com/p8gKZB7erC — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) April 13, 2022

As noted in the Cubs’ tweet above, the statues of Cubs Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Ron Santo and Billy Williams, previously located elsewhere around Wrigley Field, will join Fergie’s in “Statue Row.” The statue of Harry Caray will remain in its current position outside the bleacher entrance at the corner of Waveland and Sheffield, where it’s a popular spot to pose for photos.

Perhaps someday statues of Cubs Hall of Famers Ryne Sandberg and Andre Dawson can join Ernie, Ron, Billy and Fergie.

For now, May 20 should be a day of great celebration at Wrigley Field. I’ll post more details on the dedication ceremony when they’re available.