Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 13

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to stun the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 3-2.

Until that late comeback, Adrian Sampson was really looking like a hard-luck loser. He gave up just one unearned run on just one hit over four innings. Sampson struck out one and walked no one, although he did hit one batter.

After Stephen Gonsalves and Erich Uelmen each pitched two scoreless innings, Cayne Ueckert came on to pitch the ninth. After retiring the first two batters in the ninth, Ueckert gave up a solo home run to make it a 2-0 deficit. Ueckert allowed just the one hit. He struck out two and walked no one. Ueckert got the win when Iowa came back in the bottom of the inning.

Through the first eight innings, Iowa had no runs and four hits. But after Jared Young singled and John Hicks reached on a fielders choice, Brennen Davis came up as the potential winning run. Davis did not homer, but he did hit an RBI double to score one run and put runners on second and third.

Next, Greg Deichmann singled home pinch-runner Zach Davis and after an intentional walk and a line out to third, Trent Giambrone hit a sac fly, scoring Davis and winning the game.

Center fielder Brennen Davis was 2 for 4 with the double. Right fielder Deichmann was also 2 for 4. Giambrone came on as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning and played one inning of left field. He was 1 for 1 with the sac fly.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were badly buttered by the Montgomery Biscuits (Rays), 7-3.

Starter Anderson Espinoza took the loss after giving up three runs on four hits over 2.2 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

First baseman Bryce Ball went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. He scored one and drove in two.

Left fielder Darius Hill went 2 for 4 and scored once.

South Bend Cubs

I’ve never seen this one before. At least not with a full slate of games. The entire Midwest League was rained out tonight. South Bend and Ft. Wayne will try to play a doubleheader on Thursday.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were shut out by the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 1-0.

Starter Luis Devers got the loss after he gave up one run on five hits over 3.1 innings. Devers walked three and struck out five.

The Pelicans had two hits tonight, singles by Liam Spence and Felix Stevens.