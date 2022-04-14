Cub Tracks’ working on it

Welcome to your Tuesday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Willson Contreras goes yard and the #Cubs get the lead early! pic.twitter.com/lxhZdWb4s9 — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) April 13, 2022

Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough as Hendricks didn’t bring the full Experience and the game ended up on the negative side as the Cubs spilt with the Pirates. The starting times were rather unusual but then, for me, every game starts at 4:20**, so what do I know?

Today’s another day, today’s another game. Let’s hope the Cubs can Steele another win.

Cubs head to Denver for a 4 game set. Breezy, cool and dry for the most part — an outside shot at a light shower Sat & Sun, but no major issues expected. #Cubs #ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/oNESDWJqQQ — Cubs Weather (@cubsweather) April 13, 2022

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

Call your friends, Call your family, Call your neighbors. Friday May 20th, Chicago Cubs History Will Be Made. (Just don’t Call me, I’ll be busy writing my speech ) pic.twitter.com/p8gKZB7erC — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) April 13, 2022

Alec Mills (low back strain) is eligible to come off the IL tomorrow, but #Cubs are taking it slow with him so he won’t be starting Saturday in Denver.



Ross says they’re still working through their options for that game. https://t.co/U1iYO37Yig — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 13, 2022

**Doctor’s orders.

Food for Thought:

"Our goal is not to generate any new organism, any monster." https://t.co/cQjRCyjCul — Futurism (@futurism) April 13, 2022

How 2 Million Years Of Shifting Climates Shaped Humanity's Evolutionhttps://t.co/QUE1Y8HDnn pic.twitter.com/soRc52yc0A — IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 13, 2022

What the hell is going on here? https://t.co/3QIoNAxKKm — Futurism (@futurism) April 13, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!