Here are the 2022 Cubs walkup/intro songs

You hear music played on the Wrigley Field P.A. system when each Cubs batter comes up to hit, or when a pitcher heads to the mound. Some of the songs are quite recognizable, others you might not be familiar with.

Below are the songs chosen by 2022 Cubs players, and with so many new players on the team there’s a lot of music being played that you might not have heard before. Many thanks to the Cubs, who sent me a list of the songs each player uses. Some use only one, but others have multiple song choices as noted below. Of the players on the current 28-man roster, only Alfonso Rivas and Drew Smyly were not on the list the Cubs sent me.

Notes: All songs played at Wrigley Field are family-friendly “clean” versions. Players often change songs, so you might hear something at Wrigley coming up that’s not on this list. The song title is listed first, then the artist.

Jesse Chavez: Hunger on Hillside — J. Cole

Willson Contreras: HOT (Special edit) — Daddy Yankee

Scott Effross: Mojo So Dope — Kid Kudi

Mychal Givens: Ready or Not — Fugees

Yan Gomes: Brooklyn We Go Hard — Jay-Z, Kings & Queens — Matt Kearney

Clint Frazier: Eazy — Kanye, Runaway — Kanye West, Pusha T, Hide and Seek — Imogen Heap

Ian Happ: Lose Control — Meduza, Matches — Cash Cash, Love is War — Café Disko

Kyle Hendricks: Superstition — Stevie Wonder

Michael Hermosillo: Lo Lo — Omah

Jason Heyward: Off the Grid — Kanye, Super Gremlin (El Diablo Mix) — Black, Myke Towers & Eladio, Crown — Jay-Z

Nico Hoerner: Tequila Shots — Kid Cudi, Hippie Sabotage — Devil Eyes

Nick Madrigal: Slow Jams — Kanye West, Low Down — Lil Baby

Chris Martin: Loud and Heavy — Cody Jinks

Daniel Norris: Bullet and a Target — Citizen Cope

Rafael Ortega: Thank You Hashem (DJ Niso Slob Remix) — Thank You Hashem

Ethan Roberts: Shine — Mike Stud

David Robertson: Sweet Home Alabama — Lynyrd Skynyrd

Michael Rucker: Mr. Blue Sky — Electric Light Orchestra

Frank Schwindel: Self Esteem — Offspring

Justin Steele: God’s Gonna Cut You Down — Johnny Cash

Marcus Stroman: Security — Kanye West

Seiya Suzuki: Thunder — Imagine Dragons, Humble — Kendrick Lamar

Keegan Thompson: Waves (Clean Version) — Kanye West

Jonathan Villar: Pakata — Darell & El alfa

Rowan Wick: Dream On — Aerosmith

Patrick Wisdom: Body — Loud Luxury

Here is a Spotify playlist that contains some (but not all) of these songs as well as some other music.