Here are the 2022 Cubs walkup/intro songs

You hear music played on the Wrigley Field P.A. system when each Cubs batter comes up to hit, or when a pitcher heads to the mound. Some of the songs are quite recognizable, others you might not be familiar with.
Below are the songs chosen by 2022 Cubs players, and with so many new players on the team there’s a lot of music being played that you might not have heard before. Many thanks to the Cubs, who sent me a list of the songs each player uses. Some use only one, but others have multiple song choices as noted below. Of the players on the current 28-man roster, only Alfonso Rivas and Drew Smyly were not on the list the Cubs sent me.
Notes: All songs played at Wrigley Field are family-friendly “clean” versions. Players often change songs, so you might hear something at Wrigley coming up that’s not on this list. The song title is listed first, then the artist.
Jesse Chavez: Hunger on Hillside — J. Cole
Willson Contreras: HOT (Special edit) — Daddy Yankee
Scott Effross: Mojo So Dope — Kid Kudi
Mychal Givens: Ready or Not — Fugees
Yan Gomes: Brooklyn We Go Hard — Jay-Z, Kings & Queens — Matt Kearney
Clint Frazier: Eazy — Kanye, Runaway — Kanye West, Pusha T, Hide and Seek — Imogen Heap
Ian Happ: Lose Control — Meduza, Matches — Cash Cash, Love is War — Café Disko
Kyle Hendricks: Superstition — Stevie Wonder
Michael Hermosillo: Lo Lo — Omah
Jason Heyward: Off the Grid — Kanye, Super Gremlin (El Diablo Mix) — Black, Myke Towers & Eladio, Crown — Jay-Z
Nico Hoerner: Tequila Shots — Kid Cudi, Hippie Sabotage — Devil Eyes
Nick Madrigal: Slow Jams — Kanye West, Low Down — Lil Baby
Chris Martin: Loud and Heavy — Cody Jinks
Daniel Norris: Bullet and a Target — Citizen Cope
Rafael Ortega: Thank You Hashem (DJ Niso Slob Remix) — Thank You Hashem
Ethan Roberts: Shine — Mike Stud
David Robertson: Sweet Home Alabama — Lynyrd Skynyrd
Michael Rucker: Mr. Blue Sky — Electric Light Orchestra
Frank Schwindel: Self Esteem — Offspring
Justin Steele: God’s Gonna Cut You Down — Johnny Cash
Marcus Stroman: Security — Kanye West
Seiya Suzuki: Thunder — Imagine Dragons, Humble — Kendrick Lamar
Keegan Thompson: Waves (Clean Version) — Kanye West
Jonathan Villar: Pakata — Darell & El alfa
Rowan Wick: Dream On — Aerosmith
Patrick Wisdom: Body — Loud Luxury
Here is a Spotify playlist that contains some (but not all) of these songs as well as some other music.
