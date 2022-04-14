A Cubs game will be aired on YouTube in 2022

Major League Baseball announced Thursday the renewal of its partnership with YouTube. It’ll be the fourth season MLB airs games exclusively on the streaming platform.

One of those games will involve the Cubs. That’ll happen Friday, May 20 when the Cubs take on the Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m. CT. (That’s also the day of the unveiling of the Fergie Jenkins statue at the ballpark.) This game will air only on YouTube and not on Marquee Sports Network.

Unlike some other streaming options for MLB this year, no subscription is required to watch these games. You can watch for free on any internet connected device via the YouTube app, or simply by internet browser.

MLB Network will once again produce all 15 YouTube broadcasts this season, with play-by-play broadcaster Scott Braun and former MLB All-Star Yonder Alonso calling the games. Additionally, the MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube Pregame Show will be hosted by MLB Network host and reporter Siera Santos and begins 30 minutes before each game’s scheduled start time and air live on YouTube. If you live in the Chicago area you should be familiar with Santos, who worked at NBC Sports Chicago and Fox-32 Chicago before joining MLB Network earlier this year.

“YouTube became Major League Baseball’s official partner to stream live games four years ago and it’s been incredible to continue to grow the game in compelling and innovative ways on our platform,” said Jon Cruz, Head of Sports Partnerships, YouTube, in a statement. “One of the biggest commonalities within our partnership is maintaining a ‘fan-first’ perspective, so we’re proud to continue to keep our games free and accessible to fans in over 182 countries around the word while delivering the best of baseball in ways only YouTube can do.”

Here are the first seven MLB games scheduled for YouTube this year: