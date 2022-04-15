Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies preview, Friday 4/15, 7:40 CT

MLB is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers today, with players wearing special uniforms and caps. There will be ceremonies at every ballpark. Since the Cubs are away today, they will have Robinson commemorations before Monday’s game at Wrigley Field.

Friday notes...

JACKIE'S 42 : Entering 2022, 226 Cubs players, coaches and field staff have worn the number 42 as part of the Jackie Robinson celebration. (H/T: Ed Hartig) Coach Dan Radison (1995-1997) was the last Cub to wear 42 prior to the number being retired by MLB in April 1997 and Dave Smith (1991-1992) was the last Cub player to wear the number prior to it being retired.

: Entering 2022, 226 Cubs players, coaches and field staff have worn the number 42 as part of the Jackie Robinson celebration. (H/T: Ed Hartig) Coach Dan Radison (1995-1997) was the last Cub to wear 42 prior to the number being retired by MLB in April 1997 and Dave Smith (1991-1992) was the last Cub player to wear the number prior to it being retired. SEIYA NOTES : Prior to Suzuki, no Cub had ever reached 10 career RBI in 22-or-fewer plate appearances since 1920, when the RBI first became an official statistic. Since 1920, the previous fewest plate appearances to reach 10 career RBI for a Cubs player was Jorge Soler, who did it in 26 plate appearances (10th career RBI on September 3, 2014).

: Prior to Suzuki, no Cub had ever reached 10 career RBI in 22-or-fewer plate appearances since 1920, when the RBI first became an official statistic. Since 1920, the previous fewest plate appearances to reach 10 career RBI for a Cubs player was Jorge Soler, who did it in 26 plate appearances (10th career RBI on September 3, 2014). WHAT A RELIEF : Cubs relievers have thrown nine scoreless innings over the last two games, have allowed one run in 13 innings (0.69 ERA) over three games and own a 2.92 ERA (eight earned runs in 24⅔ innings) this season, the seventh-best mark in the NL.

: Cubs relievers have thrown nine scoreless innings over the last two games, have allowed one run in 13 innings (0.69 ERA) over three games and own a 2.92 ERA (eight earned runs in 24⅔ innings) this season, the seventh-best mark in the NL. STROMAN INFO: Marcus Stroman’s 1.29 ERA (four earned runs in 28 innings) in four career starts vs. Colorado is his lowest against any opponent and he has posted a 1.64 ERA (four earned runs in 22 innings) at Coors Field. More on Stroman below.

Here are today's particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Rockies lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. German Márquez, RHP

The last time Marcus Stroman pitched in Coors Field he held the Rockies to three hits and one run in eight innings. That was April 18, 2021. Hey, look! It’s April again. Maybe that will be good luck for Stroman, who also threw very well in his Cubs debut last Sunday against Milwaukee.

Current Rockies are 13-for-63 (.206) against Stroman with no home runs.

Last time the Cubs faced German Márquez, they hit him pretty hard, five runs in three innings August 25, 2021.

His 2022 debut, April 9 against the Dodgers, was a good one: seven innings, five hits, one run.

This looks to be a pretty even pitching matchup.

