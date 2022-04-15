Baseball history unpacked, April 15

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that we can observe as they expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Sy Sutcliffe, King Cole, Ed Bailey, Ted Sizemore, Mike Diaz, Jeromy Burnitz.

Today in world history:

1250 - Kublai is acclaimed the Great Khan by a Mongol Great Council.

- Kublai is acclaimed the Great Khan by a Mongol Great Council. 1534 - Thomas Cromwell is appointed Chief Secretary to King Henry VIII of England.

Thomas Cromwell is appointed Chief Secretary to King Henry VIII of England. 1783 - American Revolution: the Continental Congress ratified preliminary articles of peace, ending the seven-year-long war with Great Britain.

- American Revolution: the Continental Congress ratified preliminary articles of peace, ending the seven-year-long war with Great Britain. 1865 - Abraham Lincoln dies nine hours after he is shot by John Wilkes Booth while attending the play “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington.

- Abraham Lincoln dies nine hours after he is shot by John Wilkes Booth while attending the play “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington. 1955 - Ray Kroc opens first McDonald’s Inc. fast food restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois.

- Ray Kroc opens first McDonald’s Inc. fast food restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois. 1975 - 1st appearance of San Diego Chicken.

Common sources:

And thanks to JohnW53 and our other reader for additional wisdom.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!