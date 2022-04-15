FanPost Friday: What was the wildest game you saw in person?

There’s nothing quite like experiencing a game in person. You can watch hundreds of games on TV or listen to them on the radio, but being in the stands or behind home plate for an actual in-person experience is its own kind of magic.

This past week as the new season unfolded we saw comeback victories, bench-clearing brawls, batters intentionally hit, and a number of incredible plays that stopped and made you marvel at this sport we all love.

With that in mind, this week’s FanPost Friday prompt asks the question: what is the wildest baseball game you’ve ever seen in person? Was it a huge player milestone, or a play that defied all logic? Was it something that happened in the stands, or on the field? Was it a personal moment for you or something major for the team?

Head over to the FanPost section, select “New FanPost” on the left, and give us a breakdown of your wildest baseball memory.