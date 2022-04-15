Outside The Confines: Almost perfect

It was a busy week in baseball, and obviously, the biggest story for the fifteenth is one we’ll likely spotlight on Monday, which is Jackie Robinson Day, which takes place on April 15th. The only reason we’re not spotlighting it today is that most publications wait until the 15th to post their themed content, making it trickier for us to collect the links for the day-of.

Instead, we’ll focus for the time being on what might have been the biggest story of the week (if you don’t count the Reds’ owner basically saying fans have no choice but to come to games so why should he bother fielding a winning team... basically.) That would be the decision of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to pull Clayton Kershaw seven innings into a perfect game.

Much like Kevin Cash pulling Blake Snell early in the 2020 World Series, it’s a move that many have defended, while others believed was astonishingly poor management. Wherever you fall on the spectrum, there has been plenty to say about the move.

Here are a few pieces discussing the Kershaw game.

Now on to the rest of the links!

MLB and YouTube announce an extension of their agreement to have a game a week on the platform. Here’s the early part of the schedule. pic.twitter.com/drbqvogpYq — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) April 14, 2022

This pickoff move is nuts



pic.twitter.com/4SsLCAJOHz — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 15, 2022

Eduardo Garcia ALMOST HITS A CAR with this homer for the @CarolinaMudcats pic.twitter.com/0P0dgPwEXB — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 13, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.