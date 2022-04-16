Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies preview, Saturday 4/16, 7:10 CT

Today’s roster moves: Here

Willson Contreras extended his hitting streak to four games with two doubles and a single in five at-bats. He leads the team in doubles (3) and ranks second in slugging percentage (.722), OPS (1.222) and is tied for second in on-base percentage (.500), behind only Seiya Suzuki in all three categories. WHAT A RELIEF: Cubs relievers have allowed two earned runs in 17 innings (1.06 ERA) over the last four games and own a 2.83 ERA (nine earned runs in 28⅔ innings) this season, the fifth-best mark in the National League.

The Cubs have held a lead in each of their first seven games of the 2022 season. The franchise record for most consecutive games in which the team held a lead to start the season was set in 1938. That Cubs team held a lead in each of their first 19 games to start the year, a season in which the team finished with an 89-63 record but then lost to the Yankees in the World Series. THE SCHWINDY CITY: Frank Schwindel has 83 MLB hits since being recalled to the Cubs July 30, 2021. That’s second among all MLB players in that time frame (Austin Riley leads with 85).

Cubs lineup:

Rockies lineup:

Mark Leiter Jr., RHP vs. Antonio Senzatela, RHP

More on Mark Leiter Jr. in this article noting his callup to the Cubs.

Only two current Rockies have ever faced him: Charlie Blackmon (0-for-4) and Kris Bryant (0-for-1). Perhaps the unfamiliarity will be to his advantage. NOTE: The pitching chart for Leiter below is from his most recent MLB season in 2018.

Antonio Senzatela allowed nine hits in just 3⅓ innings in his 2022 season debut, April 10 against the Dodgers. LA scored four runs, but just one was earned.

He faced the Cubs twice last year, both times after the Cubs selloff, and allowed five runs in 10⅔ innings, with 12 strikeouts. One thing Senzatela did well last year, particularly for a Coors Field pitcher, is not allow home runs, just 12 in 156⅔ innings. Of those, just five were at home in 90⅔ innings, which is pretty good. So it would behoove Cubs hitters to not swing for the fences tonight, but instead try to put balls in play.

