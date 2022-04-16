Cub Tracks smells a mystery

Welcome to your Saturday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

In my time, I have been exposed to a lot of baseball. Friday night was no exception. The Cubs played the Rockies at 420, I mean 5:40 pm local time. Expectations were still low going in but I sensed a disturbance in the Source, perhaps a blot of mustard or some Kirby Krackle™ as these nooCubs seemed to be headed in the right direction at 4-3. Whether that be by design or by accident is yet to be determined but I for one propose to enjoy it while it continues, and not to ruminate on the horse’s halitosis. Seiya Suzuki is certainly providing some horsepower early, and of course the writers noticed. Not so much in Friday’s game, though, as he wasn’t in the starting lineup.

The Cubs and the Stro’ Show won/lost to the Rockies by a score of 6-5, while I grilled thick steaks on the patio. The late comeback fell a little short but that was good beef at blue rare.

This umpire strike zone tonight is just something else — Adbert Alzolay (@adbert29) April 16, 2022

The event took place a mile high, as it were, and it was so much fun that they’ll do it again tonight, a half-hour earlier, with a no-longer-mystery starter (see below), but mystery roster moves. I was unable to contract the services of Ralph Dibny, for whomever is wondering, as his agent wasn’t feeling expansive that day.

Mark Leiter Jr. will start for the #Cubs tomorrow against the Rockies.



It will be Leiter’s first MLB appearance since 2018 and first MLB start since 2017. He missed the 2019 and 2020 seasons after Tommy John surgery. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 15, 2022

Al will have details of the each contest in his recap, and we will have uncoverage here. I may well grill steaks again. They’re on sale. Meanwhile, the game is afield. The real mystery is in how long this plot thickens — I don’t want to put this one down.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

This is what annoys me most about the Cubs' off-season. They added some good players. They added some nice depth. They signed A LOT of players.



But payroll STILL went down. And that's just money right into the Ricketts' pockets that could have been used to improve the team. https://t.co/W3wldvRBhA — FullCountTommy (@FullCountTommy) April 15, 2022

The group led by the Ricketts Family has pulled out of the race to buy Chelsea.



The Chicago Cubs owners insist that the decision to withdraw is unrelated to any negative fan reaction, and they were simply unable to reach a deal. pic.twitter.com/9KaSdJ294C — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 15, 2022

Kris Bryant on his time with the Cubs: pic.twitter.com/MQ1lMBmdeS — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) April 14, 2022

How awesome is this?

Jackie Robinson and Nat King Cole at Wrigley Field, Chicago, June 1954 #JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/77zmT20aMc — John Vincent (@JohnVincentLive) April 15, 2022

Food for Thought:

And all it took was lots of practice on a virtual grill. https://t.co/LkB3htHk8c — Futurism (@futurism) April 15, 2022

To better understand how squirrels leap from tree branch to tree branch without falling, researchers trained free-roaming squirrels to jump through an artificial forest obstacle course. https://t.co/t1skys614W — Science News (@ScienceNews) April 14, 2022

The Professor Who Wanted To Blow Up The Moon To Solve All Of Life's Problemshttps://t.co/Z4dvHWQGMp pic.twitter.com/oH2PigFdw5 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 15, 2022

