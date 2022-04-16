 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks smells a mystery

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. We’re just pitching in.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Holmes And Watson Photo by Gene Lester/Getty Images

Welcome to your Saturday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

In my time, I have been exposed to a lot of baseball. Friday night was no exception. The Cubs played the Rockies at 420, I mean 5:40 pm local time. Expectations were still low going in but I sensed a disturbance in the Source, perhaps a blot of mustard or some Kirby Krackle™ as these nooCubs seemed to be headed in the right direction at 4-3. Whether that be by design or by accident is yet to be determined but I for one propose to enjoy it while it continues, and not to ruminate on the horse’s halitosis. Seiya Suzuki is certainly providing some horsepower early, and of course the writers noticed. Not so much in Friday’s game, though, as he wasn’t in the starting lineup.

The Big Noise Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Cubs and the Stro’ Show won/lost to the Rockies by a score of 6-5, while I grilled thick steaks on the patio. The late comeback fell a little short but that was good beef at blue rare.

The event took place a mile high, as it were, and it was so much fun that they’ll do it again tonight, a half-hour earlier, with a no-longer-mystery starter (see below), but mystery roster moves. I was unable to contract the services of Ralph Dibny, for whomever is wondering, as his agent wasn’t feeling expansive that day.

Al will have details of the each contest in his recap, and we will have uncoverage here. I may well grill steaks again. They’re on sale. Meanwhile, the game is afield. The real mystery is in how long this plot thickens — I don’t want to put this one down.

Warner Park Celebrates Halloween In Madrid Photo by David Benito/Getty Images

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...