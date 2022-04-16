Who will be removed from the Cubs’ 28- and 40-man rosters to make room for Mark Leiter Jr.?

As the Keegan Thompson suspension reduction news was being announced on Friday night, so was some Mark Leiter Jr. news:

Ross confirmed that Mark Leiter Jr. will start Saturday for the Cubs. The corresponding roster move remains TBA. Leiter isn’t on the 40-man roster. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 15, 2022

What that means: The Cubs will have to juggle both the 28- and 40-man rosters before Saturday’s game. Who is leaving?

The Cubs’ 40-man roster is full. With Leiter added later on today, a 40-man spot will need to be cleared. (My long-ago plan was adding Miguel Amaya to the MLB 60-Day Injured List to free up a roster spot. That could, theoretically, still happen.) Either a trade, DFA, or 60-Day event is incredibly likely before first pitch today.

Leiter has a bit of MLB experience, but his 47 games, 11 starts, and 114 innings have left a bit to be desired. His 2022 result so far is a start for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, surrendering a run in four innings, fanning seven. He makes sense for the opportunity.

The question is, though, who goes away? I'll go with a double poll. Who should get a roster purge? Then, who will get the purge?

Jesse Chavez

I looked up his player value Friday evening. Per Fangraphs, Chavez has been worth -$1.3 million this season. If you're basing the decision on one bad outing, there's your guy. Pitchers are so flukish in their production, I doubt it's Chavez.

Greg Deichmann

An outfielder on the 40-man roster, his start in 2022 has been a bit middling, so far. I'm still buying Deichmann's future, and that's enough to avoid the early DFA.

Rafael Ortega

While he's gotten some looks and has had some success, he'll be in danger of losing his 26-man roster spot. Either now, or when rosters go back to 26 after the first of May.

Michael Hermosillo

He's a right-handed hitter similar to Ortega.

Alfonso Rivas

I haven't heard many people say they want to see Rivas get sent back to Iowa, but it might happen soon.

Michael Rucker

I might as well include a "return to Iowa" relief option.

Jason Heyward

Because someone will want to vote for him.

Andrelton Simmons

Because someone will want to vote for him.

Miguel Amaya/Manuel Rodriguez

Amaya is going to miss a big chunk of 2022. Rodriguez went on the minor league injured list Friday night:

RHP Manuel Rodríguez, who went on the Triple-A injured list Wednesday, has a right elbow strain.



Unclear on the severity of the injury, #Cubs are waiting on further evaluation.



Rodríguez, on the 40-man roster, had appeared in two games for Iowa. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 15, 2022

One move could take care of both rosters, or multiple moves might be needed. Who is in danger of losing a roster spot?

Poll Who SHOULD get bounced on Saturday with the addition of Mark Leiter Jr.? Miguel Amaya

Jesse Chavez

Greg Deichmann

Michael Hermosillo

Jason Heyward

Rafael Ortega

Alfonso Rivas

Manuel Rodriguez

Michael Rucker

Andrelton Simmons

Someone else (leave in comments) vote view results 27% Miguel Amaya (75 votes)

10% Jesse Chavez (29 votes)

8% Greg Deichmann (22 votes)

6% Michael Hermosillo (18 votes)

20% Jason Heyward (55 votes)

4% Rafael Ortega (13 votes)

2% Alfonso Rivas (7 votes)

7% Manuel Rodriguez (20 votes)

5% Michael Rucker (16 votes)

3% Andrelton Simmons (9 votes)

1% Someone else (leave in comments) (5 votes) 269 votes total Vote Now