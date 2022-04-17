Cub Tracks’ fit to be tied

Welcome to your Sunday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

I hope Alfonso Rivas finds his way back. I maintain my faith.

Saturday’s game started well enough but didn’t stay that way. Mark Leiter Jr. had a bit of trouble and C.J. Cron went deep. Leiter still looks like a good option for innings. Patrick Wisdom looks like he’s warming up a little.

The team had some late life — a seventh-inning rally nearly overturned the verdict, but it wasn’t quite enough, and the Cubs are 4-4 heading into today’s afternoon contest. Al will have details in his recap.

Love watching the game of baseball grow! pic.twitter.com/OlVWk00rpX — Steven Souza (@SouzaJr) April 16, 2022

Seeing Heyward in the lineup let alone on the team is so frustrating.



Frazier should play every day and Ortega should platoon with Hermosillo in CF. Rivas should still be on the roster. https://t.co/rj3hfkrtmx — RushingBaseball (@RushingBaseball) April 16, 2022

Food for Thought:

