Cub Tracks’ fit to be tied

I hope Alfonso Rivas finds his way back. I maintain my faith.
Saturday’s game started well enough but didn’t stay that way. Mark Leiter Jr. had a bit of trouble and C.J. Cron went deep. Leiter still looks like a good option for innings. Patrick Wisdom looks like he’s warming up a little.
The team had some late life — a seventh-inning rally nearly overturned the verdict, but it wasn’t quite enough, and the Cubs are 4-4 heading into today’s afternoon contest. Al will have details in his recap.
Cole Roederer (22) OF Chicago Cubs worked out with Andrelton Simmons and Connor Rooney the Rehab Coach and played in a Sim game in the stadium @ColeRoederer #cubs #Itsdifferenthere #cubtogether #chicagocubs #gocubsgo #flythew #cubbies #EverybodyIn #Cachorros @cubszone @CubsDen pic.twitter.com/wgDNTZZVPO— Phrake Photography (@phrakephoto) April 16, 2022
Love watching the game of baseball grow! pic.twitter.com/OlVWk00rpX— Steven Souza (@SouzaJr) April 16, 2022
Seeing Heyward in the lineup let alone on the team is so frustrating.— RushingBaseball (@RushingBaseball) April 16, 2022
Frazier should play every day and Ortega should platoon with Hermosillo in CF. Rivas should still be on the roster. https://t.co/rj3hfkrtmx
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs Coach Willie Harris on hometown pride and protecting a dream. “It’s mine. It’s my dream, no matter what no one else thinks; it doesn’t matter.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Chicago’s young arms writing new narrative. “Absolutely,” Cubs pitching prospect Kohl Franklin said during Minor League Spring Training. “That’s our main goal, basically.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How Chicago Cubs’ Ethan Roberts developed a nasty slider — and ‘exceeded whatever your loftiest expectations can be’. “... Daniel Moskos figured it was worth trying to tap into a next-level slider that would give Roberts more punch-out ability.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ Keegan Thompson to start serving reduced MLB suspension. “... I’m going to just take my suspension and come back in a couple days.”
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): The pros and cons of putting the ball in play so far. “... the offense still lacks power.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): For Jason Heyward, Jackie Robinson Day is a reminder ‘to do my part’ — and the Chicago Cub is doing just that. “There’s going to be way more years I’m not playing than I’m playing, so just making the most of that while I can.” Maddie Lee has more JHey.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Honoring Jackie more than one day for Stroman, Heyward. “Heyward joined a group of players involved with the Players Alliance who donated their full salary from Friday to help charity programs around the country.”
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): What we’re hearing about Cubs prospects: Kohl Franklin, Ed Howard and Kevin Alcántara. “Franklin is focused on sharpening his four-seam fastball up in the strike zone and then playing off that with a knuckle curveball and a changeup.”
Food for Thought:
