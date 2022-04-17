Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 17

Iowa Cubs

Rain/Sleet/Snow out. They’ll play a doubleheader with Toledo August 3.

Tennessee Smokies

Rained out. No makeup date announced yet, but the Biscuits come to Smokies Stadium on May 10 to 15.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs melted down against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 4-3.

South Bend starter Daniel Palencia was hitting triple-digits on the radar gun this afternoon. He did have some trouble finding the strike zone with that heat, however. Palencia pitched three innings and gave up just one hit and no runs. He struck out five and walked four.

Manuel Espinoza relieved Palencia to start the fourth inning and was even better. He pitched four scoreless innings and also gave up just one hit. He walked two and struck out give.

Bailey Reid came in to pitch the bottom of the eighth and that’s where things went off track. Reid gave up four runs, all on a grand slam by Justin Lopez, on one hit and three walks over one inning. Reid struck out one.

DH Alexander Canario gave South Bend a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning with a two-run double. Canario went 1 for 5.

Right fielder Bradlee Beasley hit a pair of doubles today. He was 2 for 4 with a walk and scored twice.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango went 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored on Canario’s double.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans made the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves) blue, 6-3.

Starter Porter Hodge was touched for three runs on three hits over 3.1 innings. Hodge struck out five, walked two and hit one batter.

Luis A. Rodriguez got the win because Hodge didn’t go five, but he pitched much better than Hodge anyway. Rodriguez did not allow a hit or a run over his 2.2 innings, but he did walk three, including the first two batters he faced. Rodriguez struck out three.

Sheldon Reed entered the game with runners on first and second and two outs in the top of the eighth inning and then hit the first batter he faced to load the bases. But he got out of that jam with a strikeout and then pitched the ninth for the save.

Reed allowed one hit and no runs over 1.1 innings. He struck out four and walked no one.

Shortstop Kevin Made made his season debut and he went 2 for 2 with a walk in three trips to the plate before leaving in the fifth inning for a pinch runner.

The Pelicans got a run in the third inning when Kevin Alcantara and Pete Crow-Armstrong pulled off a double steal of second and home. (Crow-Armstrong stole home.)

Crow-Armstrong went 0 for 3 with two walks and two steals. Alcantara was 0 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.