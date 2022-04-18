Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays preview, Monday 4/18, 6:40 CT

Monday notes...

TAKING THE LEAD: The Cubs have held a lead in each of their first nine games this season, the longest such stretch since leading in each of their first nine contests in 2016, The last time the Cubs held a lead in each of their first 10 games to start a season happened in 2010.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/4paYwFcdXp — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2022

Rays lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Shane McClanahan, LHP

Well, here we go again. Kyle Hendricks has had one good start and one bad one this year. All we can do is hope that this one, and starts going forward, are good. His next two outings will be at Wrigley, where he has generally had more success than on the road (though not last year).

He has never faced the Rays and no one on their active roster has more than six career AB against him (Brett Phillips is 3-for-3), so perhaps that will be to his advantage.

Shane McClanahan throws hard, as you can see by the graphic below. His average changeup speed is higher than Hendricks’ average fastball speed. Yikes.

He was the Rays’ first-round pick in 2018 and wound up fast-tracked to the majors despite losing, as every minor-league player did, the 2020 season.

He has never faced the Cubs and only three Cubs (Clint Frazier, Yan Gomes, Jonathan Villar) have ever faced him.

About the only thing I can say here is that the Cubs are 3-0 (small sample size alert!) against LH starters so far in 2022. They have an .887 OPS vs. LHP compared to a .777 OPS vs. RHP (again, small sample size). Perhaps that will help.

Please visit our SB Nation Rays site DRays Bay. If you do go there to interact with Rays fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.