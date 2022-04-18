Filed under: Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Rays, Monday 4/18, 6:40 CT By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Apr 18, 2022, 8:10pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Rays, Monday 4/18, 6:40 CT Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images —— In This Stream Cubs vs. Rays Monday 4/18 game threads Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Rays, Monday 4/18, 6:40 CT First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Rays, Monday 4/18, 6:40 CT View all 3 stories More From Bleed Cubbie Blue Cubs 6, Rockies 4: Seiya Suzuki comes through again Minor League Wrap: Pelicans stop GreenJackets, 6-3 2022 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 9 MLB has ruined their smartphone app Outside The Confines: A legendary weekend Baseball history unpacked, April 18 Loading comments...
Loading comments...