Outside The Confines: A legendary weekend

Maybe you just celebrate Seiya Suzuki being a Cub.

We’re praying for ya, Buck.

Phillies (and former Cubs) reliever James Norwood was preparing for Opening Day when he was told that his father had suddenly died. Matt Gelb talks to Norwood about his dad and how much he meant to him and his career. (The Athletic sub. req.) Norwood is grateful for everything his dad sacrificed for him and the memories he has of his dad.

And finally, the eye-opening story of a historic high school baseball game in 1945, when the Tucson Badgers, winners of 52 straight games, lost to the team from the Gila River Relocation Camp. Gila River was a internment camp for Japanese and Japanese-Americans during World War II and playing baseball was one way the residents tried to keep a sense of normalcy. Two of the players on that Gila River team would go on to be the first Americans to play for the Hiroshima Carp of NPB. Others played college baseball for Cal-Berkeley and Fresno State after the war.

And tomorrow is going to be a better day than today, Buster.