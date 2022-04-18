Seiya Suzuki named National League Player of the Week

Seiya Suzuki had himself a week during the Cubs’ road trip to Pittsburgh and Colorado.

Over the six games Suzuki hit .412/.546/1.059 (1.604 OPS!). He went 7-for-17 with two doubles and three home runs. He also drew five walks, two of those intentional. The Cubs split the six games, which is a pretty good result considering how difficult it usually is for visiting teams at Coors Field.

For that performance, Suzuki was named National League Player of the Week. The Japanese star has made a splash in his first nine MLB games. Overall he’s batting .400/.543/.960 (10-for-25) this season with two doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI and nine walks.

The last Cubs player to win this award was Frank Schwindel, who received it for the week of August 30-September 5, 2021, when he hit .462 (12-for-26) with five home runs, 12 RBI and seven runs scored. Other Cubs who were NL Player of the Week in 2021: Kris Bryant (April 26-May 2) and Patrick Wisdom (May 31-June 6).

May this be the first of many awards for the Cubs outfielder. Congratulations!