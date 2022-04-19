Old friend alert: Here are all the former Cubs on MLB rosters

Credit where it’s due, I “borrowed” the idea for this article from Max Rieper at Royals Review.
I’m going to do this a bit differently than Max did. He listed all former Royals active in pro baseball — minors or majors — and sorted them by hitters and pitchers.
What I’m going to do here is limit this to players currently on active rosters (or injured lists) for the other 29 MLB teams, and sort the list by team. Also, for this list the former Cub must have played in at least one game for the MLB Cubs — just being in the Cubs minors isn’t enough (sorry, Daniel Vogelbach, Dylan Cease, Eloy Jiménez and others!).
Here goes!
NL East
Atlanta Braves: none
Miami Marlins: Anthony Bass, Jorge Soler, Dylan Floro (IL)
New York Mets: Trevor Williams
Philadelphia Phillies: James Norwood, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber
Washington Nationals: Steve Cishek
NL Central
Cincinnati Reds: Justin Wilson
Milwaukee Brewers: Victor Caratini
Pittsburgh Pirates: Jose Quintana, Jake Marisnick, Duane Underwood Jr. (IL)
St. Louis Cardinals: none
NL West
Arizona Diamondbacks: Zach Davies, Sergio Alcántara
Colorado Rockies: Kris Bryant
Los Angeles Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel
San Diego Padres: Yu Darvish, Pierce Johnson
San Francisco Giants: Joc Pederson, Tommy La Stella (IL)
AL East
Baltimore Orioles: Robinson Chirinos
Boston Red Sox: Rich Hill
New York Yankees: Aroldis Chapman, Anthony Rizzo
Tampa Bay Rays: Jason Adam, Brooks Raley
Toronto Blue Jays: David Phelps
AL Central
Chicago White Sox: none
Cleveland Guardians: none
Detroit Tigers: Andrew Chafin (IL), Javier Báez (IL)
Kansas City Royals: none
Minnesota Twins: Joe Smith
AL West
Houston Astros: Martin Maldonado
Los Angeles Angels: Ryan Tepera, Matt Duffy
Oakland Athletics: Justin Grimm, Tony Kemp
Seattle Mariners: Casey Sadler
Texas Rangers: Spencer Patton
That’s 38 former Cubs playing elsewhere, scattered about — no more than three on any one team, and five with none. These 38 men played for the Cubs as long ago as 2005 (Hill) and as recently as last year (Williams, Marisnick, Davies, Alcántara, Bryant, Kimbrel, Pederson, Chirinos, Rizzo, Adam, Chafin, Báez, Tepera and Duffy).
Before you tell me I left him out, the Cubs do technically have one ex-Cub on their active roster: Jesse Chavez, who was a Cub in 2018, left, then returned this year. I’m not counting him among the 38 listed above, though.
Of the 45 players who have 2016 Cubs World Series rings, just 13 are still active: Kyle Hendricks, Jason Heyward and Willson Contreras with the Cubs, and Bryant, Báez, Rizzo, Chapman, Soler, La Stella, Patton, Smith, Grimm and Schwarber with other teams.
