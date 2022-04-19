Old friend alert: Here are all the former Cubs on MLB rosters

Credit where it’s due, I “borrowed” the idea for this article from Max Rieper at Royals Review.

I’m going to do this a bit differently than Max did. He listed all former Royals active in pro baseball — minors or majors — and sorted them by hitters and pitchers.

What I’m going to do here is limit this to players currently on active rosters (or injured lists) for the other 29 MLB teams, and sort the list by team. Also, for this list the former Cub must have played in at least one game for the MLB Cubs — just being in the Cubs minors isn’t enough (sorry, Daniel Vogelbach, Dylan Cease, Eloy Jiménez and others!).

Here goes!

NL East

Atlanta Braves: none

Miami Marlins: Anthony Bass, Jorge Soler, Dylan Floro (IL)

New York Mets: Trevor Williams

Philadelphia Phillies: James Norwood, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber

Washington Nationals: Steve Cishek

NL Central

Cincinnati Reds: Justin Wilson

Milwaukee Brewers: Victor Caratini

Pittsburgh Pirates: Jose Quintana, Jake Marisnick, Duane Underwood Jr. (IL)

St. Louis Cardinals: none

NL West

Arizona Diamondbacks: Zach Davies, Sergio Alcántara

Colorado Rockies: Kris Bryant

Los Angeles Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel

San Diego Padres: Yu Darvish, Pierce Johnson

San Francisco Giants: Joc Pederson, Tommy La Stella (IL)

AL East

Baltimore Orioles: Robinson Chirinos

Boston Red Sox: Rich Hill

New York Yankees: Aroldis Chapman, Anthony Rizzo

Tampa Bay Rays: Jason Adam, Brooks Raley

Toronto Blue Jays: David Phelps

AL Central

Chicago White Sox: none

Cleveland Guardians: none

Detroit Tigers: Andrew Chafin (IL), Javier Báez (IL)

Kansas City Royals: none

Minnesota Twins: Joe Smith

AL West

Houston Astros: Martin Maldonado

Los Angeles Angels: Ryan Tepera, Matt Duffy

Oakland Athletics: Justin Grimm, Tony Kemp

Seattle Mariners: Casey Sadler

Texas Rangers: Spencer Patton

That’s 38 former Cubs playing elsewhere, scattered about — no more than three on any one team, and five with none. These 38 men played for the Cubs as long ago as 2005 (Hill) and as recently as last year (Williams, Marisnick, Davies, Alcántara, Bryant, Kimbrel, Pederson, Chirinos, Rizzo, Adam, Chafin, Báez, Tepera and Duffy).

Before you tell me I left him out, the Cubs do technically have one ex-Cub on their active roster: Jesse Chavez, who was a Cub in 2018, left, then returned this year. I’m not counting him among the 38 listed above, though.

Of the 45 players who have 2016 Cubs World Series rings, just 13 are still active: Kyle Hendricks, Jason Heyward and Willson Contreras with the Cubs, and Bryant, Báez, Rizzo, Chapman, Soler, La Stella, Patton, Smith, Grimm and Schwarber with other teams.