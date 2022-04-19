Cub Tracks ices it down

Welcome to your Tuesday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Monday night, the Cubs played the Rays at home in the Friendly Confines, the ninth contest overall between the two franchises.. Starter Kyle Hendricks pitched creditably, and last year’s glimmer twins were Cubs’ hitting heroes, just for one day.

Baseball is made for leisure. And spring. Snow is so not-spring. Nevertheless the Boys of Winter made a 4-2 lead hold up, with splendid relief pitching and some timely hitting by Ian Happ and late-inning insurance courtesy of agent Frank Schwindel. Al has details in his recap. Below, we have the rare across-the-field inclusivity of content, which we invite you to peruse at your leisure. Time is on your side. It won’t wait for me — I have a deadline.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

Congratulations to @suzuki_seiya_sb, the NL Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/DEyG2sb4JO — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2022

Current Rays reliever, and former Cub, Jason Adam on playing at Wrigley Field: "It’s a cool place to experience. I think it’s a place most guys would like to play at least one game in in their careers." https://t.co/ENFcrzRGYy — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) April 18, 2022

Another day, another 22 pitches (!) seen by Seiya Suzuki in four PAs. Nine swings: three balls in play (two hits: 107.4 mph to left and 102.8 mph to right), three fouls, three whiffs. pic.twitter.com/DWujtCz3jb — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 19, 2022

Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Jason Heyward’s behind-the-scenes influence on Suzuki hot start. “He’s a player with a lot of experience,” Suzuki said of Heyward through interpreter Toy Matsushita. “He talks about what the goods and bads are of the hitter when we’re defending.

Logan Whaley (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs have specific areas to target in this year’s MLB Draft. “... the draft will be another opportunity to take a big step forward in the ongoing rebuild.”

