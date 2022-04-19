Cub Tracks ices it down

Welcome to your Tuesday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2022
Final: #Cubs 4, Rays 2. pic.twitter.com/Lpoe87Onk9
Monday night, the Cubs played the Rays at home in the Friendly Confines, the ninth contest overall between the two franchises.. Starter Kyle Hendricks pitched creditably, and last year’s glimmer twins were Cubs’ hitting heroes, just for one day.
The #Cubs have won all four series openers this season. #ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/V18CuanaFo— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2022
Baseball is made for leisure. And spring. Snow is so not-spring. Nevertheless the Boys of Winter made a 4-2 lead hold up, with splendid relief pitching and some timely hitting by Ian Happ and late-inning insurance courtesy of agent Frank Schwindel. Al has details in his recap. Below, we have the rare across-the-field inclusivity of content, which we invite you to peruse at your leisure. Time is on your side. It won’t wait for me — I have a deadline.
Ice-cold. #DailyWisdom pic.twitter.com/RLttaQa9Hn— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2022
Frank's Tanks, Frank speaking. pic.twitter.com/eiqYbokccz— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2022
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.
Congratulations to @suzuki_seiya_sb, the NL Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/DEyG2sb4JO— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2022
Current Rays reliever, and former Cub, Jason Adam on playing at Wrigley Field: "It’s a cool place to experience. I think it’s a place most guys would like to play at least one game in in their careers." https://t.co/ENFcrzRGYy— Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) April 18, 2022
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs GM: Woman manager in majors ‘matter of when,’ not if. “Is it going to happen in the short term? Maybe. I’m not sure,” Carter Hawkins said. “I can’t imagine that there’s any ceiling there.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): 3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs road trip, including playing-time balance at catcher and Seiya Suzuki gaining respect. “One of the most encouraging early trends for the Cubs offense is its ability to drive the ball.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): The Cubs have found an offensive formula that works, but they’re still trying to find a balance. “They’re commanding the strike zone,” manager David Ross said.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Drew Smyly’s great start to the season is actually part of a longer, impressive stretch. “It’s not as if he’d be the first guy to find that he can command his pitches better at a lower velocity, and the trade-off for some is worth it.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Keegan Thompson emerging as shutdown weapon in Cubs bullpen. “Sometimes you feel like relievers can be the momentum of the game when they come in,” Cubs manager Ross said.
- Mark Polishuk (MLB Trade Rumors*): Cubs sign Luke Farrell. “This is Farrell’s second stint in Wrigleyville.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Jake Arrieta is finished playing baseball: “It’s just my time”. “I haven’t signed the papers, but I’m done,” Arrieta said.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs, David Ross seeing benefits of Yan Gomes, resting Willson Contreras. “It already seems to be playing out really well,” Ross said. Maddie Lee has more.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): How shortstop Nico Hoerner ‘anchors’ Cubs’ infield defense. “With defensive shifts in play, the Cubs have been able to get the most out of Hoerner’s range and versatility to strengthen their infield defense as a whole.”
- Mia Perlman (Cubbies Crib*): Patrick Wisdom is heating up after a strong weekend showing. “... we saw major signs of improvement that show Wisdom might be poised to turn the corner...” Meghan Montemurro elaborates.
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Right Stuff: Happ finding approach, success vs. LHPs. “... if Happ’s start is any indication of what might be to come this year, that could go a long way toward making him a piece of this year’s transitioning lineup...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Suzuki powers Cubs with 4th HR, uncanny patience. “Contreras-Gomes catching combo proves to be effective for Chicago’s pitchers.” Gordon Wittenmyer has more.
Another day, another 22 pitches (!) seen by Seiya Suzuki in four PAs. Nine swings: three balls in play (two hits: 107.4 mph to left and 102.8 mph to right), three fouls, three whiffs. pic.twitter.com/DWujtCz3jb— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 19, 2022
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Jason Heyward’s behind-the-scenes influence on Suzuki hot start. “He’s a player with a lot of experience,” Suzuki said of Heyward through interpreter Toy Matsushita. “He talks about what the goods and bads are of the hitter when we’re defending.
- Logan Whaley (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs have specific areas to target in this year’s MLB Draft. “... the draft will be another opportunity to take a big step forward in the ongoing rebuild.”
Food for Thought:
Do you even lift, bro? Yeah, for three seconds per day! https://t.co/qyw6JFRycu— Futurism (@futurism) April 18, 2022
NASA Just Sent A Holographic Doctor To The International Space Stationhttps://t.co/0X8VBxAJ8u pic.twitter.com/CMse5iwurC— IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 18, 2022
“We’ve proved that we can do science with a microphone on Mars." https://t.co/aNdE4vMJ0y— Science News (@ScienceNews) April 17, 2022
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...