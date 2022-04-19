 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks ices it down

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one makes with the wink and then shows you the freezer.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Welcome to your Tuesday, and today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Monday night, the Cubs played the Rays at home in the Friendly Confines, the ninth contest overall between the two franchises.. Starter Kyle Hendricks pitched creditably, and last year’s glimmer twins were Cubs’ hitting heroes, just for one day.

Baseball is made for leisure. And spring. Snow is so not-spring. Nevertheless the Boys of Winter made a 4-2 lead hold up, with splendid relief pitching and some timely hitting by Ian Happ and late-inning insurance courtesy of agent Frank Schwindel. Al has details in his recap. Below, we have the rare across-the-field inclusivity of content, which we invite you to peruse at your leisure. Time is on your side. It won’t wait for me — I have a deadline.

Food for Thought:

