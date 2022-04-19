Filed under: Chicago Cubs game threads Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Rays, Tuesday 4/19, 6:40 CT By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Apr 19, 2022, 8:10pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Rays, Tuesday 4/19, 6:40 CT Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images —— In This Stream Cubs vs. Rays Tuesday 4/19 game threads Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Rays, Tuesday 4/19, 6:40 CT First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Rays, Tuesday 4/19, 6:40 CT View all 3 stories More From Bleed Cubbie Blue Cubs 4, Rays 2: Keegan Thompson to the rescue, again BCB After Dark: Grown on the farm Cub Tracks ices it down MLB has ruined their smartphone app Seiya Suzuki named National League Player of the Week Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Rays, Monday 4/18, 6:40 CT Loading comments...
Loading comments...