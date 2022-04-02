Cubs vs. Angels at Mesa preview, Saturday 4/2, 2:05 CT

If you are wondering why today’s game starts an hour earlier than usual, it’s to accommodate the Angels, who are heading to the L.A. area after the game to play three games against the Dodgers Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Villar 2B, Hoerner SS, Contreras C, Schwindel 1B, Suzuki RF, Happ LF, Wisdom DH, Heyward CF, Vargas 3B

Angels lineup:

Wade SS, Duffy 1B, Rojas 3B, Adell CF, Marsh LF, Stassi C, Ward RF, Mayfield DH, Stefanic 2B

Mark Leiter Jr. will start for the Cubs. He’s probably being stretched out for the Iowa rotation.

Patrick Sandoval will start for the Angels.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There will also be a radio broadcast on 670 The Score.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Angels site Halos Heaven. If you do go there to interact with Angels fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of threads for both games today since they start at the same time.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.